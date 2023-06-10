It’s Not Feasible To Float National Carrier Now

A former Minister of Aviation, Isa Yuguda, has said that it might not be feasible for Nigeria to float a national carrier now, adding that airline business requires a huge amount of money to establish. Yuguda, who was a guest on Channel Television’s Sunrise on Friday, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, stated that a lot must be put in place in terms of safety, efficiency, quality service and so on to start an airline business.

The former governor of Bauchi State stressed that floating a national carrier might be difficult without the nation partnering with an international organisation “You must have up to $200 million to $300 million to set up an airline you can call your own today and you are faced with so many competitions. You have the British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Singapore Airlines etc to compete with.

They are all world class and they have gone into alliances and there are so many of them. For Nigerian airline that may want to compete with BA, even on the London route, I don’t know how,” he said. Yuguda disclosed that Richard Branson, the founder of British multinational venture capital conglomerate, Virgin Group, was chased out of Nigeria over disagreement on the Virgin Nigeria deal.

He said that Virgin Nigeria was launched in 2004 after the government partnered with Branson to replace the defunct Nigeria Airways. The former minister disclosed that Richard Branson and his group came up with 81% of the capital, which was about $26million and that the Nigerian government went into the capital market and raised about 7 Billion, and that the airline was officially commissioned with a lot of celebrations.

Following the disagreement between Branson and the Nigerian government, Yuguda said the billionaire went to CNN to describe Nigeria as the worst place to conduct business. Yuguda said Branson’s statement was enough to discourage foreign investors from investing in Nigeria, “You want to join the league (and) we had the opportunity but, unfortunately, we blew it because, soon after I left office, another minister came and another one came, then another one came,” he said.

The ex-minister added: “And the minister decided that it’s not a good transaction for him, so he decided to advise the government that they should drive away Richard Branson from Nigeria. “It is just a pity. Richard Branson was on CNN, saying, ‘Nigeria is the worst place you can do business.’ “Even the mere fact that Richard Branson was investing in Nigeria – he has Virgin Australia, Virgin America, Virgin India, and so many others, which are very successful airlines, was enough then.”

He recalled that Nigeria Airways started the same year with Saudi Airlines, but that Saudi today has close to 600 to 700 aircraft flying. According to him, by the time Nigeria liquidated the Nigeria Airways, they had only one aircraft left. He said; “there must be something wrong with our system. I cannot see why we rushed into a flag carrier that cannot be sustained.”