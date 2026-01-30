It’s Not About You, Simi Slams Men Complaining About Neglect

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has generated online discussion after calling out men who complain about feeling neglected after their wives give birth.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the award-winning artiste stressed that the post-childbirth period should centre on the mother’s healing process and the newborn’s care, not the father’s need for attention. She urged men to respond with understanding and support rather than resentment.

Simi highlighted the intense physical and emotional challenges women face during pregnancy and delivery, referencing painful medical procedures, body swelling, fatigue, and sleepless nights that often follow childbirth. According to her, these sacrifices far outweigh any temporary lack of attention experienced by men, noting that such complaints ignore the realities mothers endure before and after delivery.

She also criticised the tendency for people to immediately ask women about their husbands shortly after they give birth, saying it diverts attention from someone who has just gone through months of bodily changes, risks, and potential complications.