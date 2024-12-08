It’s My Dream to Become Africa’s Best, Lookman Declares After a Sublime Show

Share

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has expressed his desire to be crowned the CAF African Player of the Year, describing it as a dream come true.

The Atalanta star, who is the overwhelming favourite for the prestigious award, has made the final five-man shortlist. The ceremony is scheduled for December 16 in Morocco.

“It’s an honour to be nominated for this prestigious award. Of course, anyone who is nominated would like to win it. It’s a dream!” Lookman said.

The Nigerian international continued his stellar form on Friday night, scoring the decisive goal in Atalanta’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan, a win that sent the team to the top of the Serie A standings.

Reflecting on the match, Lookman praised his team’s resilience and performance.

“It was a very important game against a strong team doing well in the league. We performed well, earned three big points, and will continue like this,” he said.

Lookman emphasized the importance of consistency and team spirit in maintaining their momentum.

“We just need to continue playing the way we do, taking it match by match. We believe in ourselves as a team, so we’ll stay together and keep pushing.”

Atalanta will now turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League, where they host Real Madrid on Tuesday night in a bid to secure qualification for the Round of 16.

The two sides previously met in the UEFA Super Cup, with Real Madrid emerging 2-0 winners. Lookman and his teammates will be aiming to turn the tide in their favour in this crucial clash.

