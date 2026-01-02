It’s More About The Group, Not The Individual, Says Onyedika

After scoring two goals for the Super Eagles in the final group game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Club Brugge KV of Belgium midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, has said it is not about him as the target is for the team to achieve the target of securing Nigeria’s fourth title.

The Matchday 29 Man-of-the-Match award winner expressed his happiness at getting the opportunity to play in the game against Uganda, but applauded the players who played the first two games against Tanzania and Tunisia.

“The thing is that the team got the three points and the top of the group, so I feel very happy, and it’s what we have been working on throughout the competition,” he stated. “It is not about individuals, but performance as a group.

I don’t think about that (starting the next game), the guys who also played the first two games did a fantastic job, too. So it’s about the group and whoever the coach decides to play.

It’s about getting ready and helping the team whenever the coach calls you.” After Paul Onuachu had given the Super Eagles the lead in the game against the Cranes of Uganda, Onyedika, who was starting his first game of the tournament turned the game on its head with two goals in the second half, allowing Nigeria take a comfortable lead in the game before conceding in the dying minute of the game with the match ending 3-1 as the team ended the group stage with maximum nine points.