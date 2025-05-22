New Telegraph

May 23, 2025
May 23, 2025
It’s Kwara United, Abakaliki FC For Federation Cup Final

A new champion will emerge as the semi-final matches of the President Federation Cup produced unlikely results as favourites, Enugu Rangers and Ikorodu City, crumbled.

In the aftermath, the final match will be contested by Kwara United and Abakaliki FC. It is the first time both teams will be playing the final match of the Nigerian national cup.

However, a team from Kwara, Alyufsalam Rocks, contested the 1976 final match of the then Challenge Cup but lost 2-0 to Enugu Rangers. Abakaliki FC, an NNL side beat Ikorodu City on penalties, 5-4, after a goalless draw.

For Ikorodu City, it is double jeopardy as they had wanted the cup as a route to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The dream of using the Nigeria Premier Football League as a platform for a continental slot ended two weeks ago following a 4-1 loss to Remo Stars and a corresponding 2-1 win by fellow third-place contender, Abia Warriors, over El Kanemi.

