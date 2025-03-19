It’s Insane To Consider Women In Their Late 30s Old – Lady Gaga

Share

American singer, Lady Gaga has slammed ageism in the entertainment music industry.

The singer stated that it was insane to consider women in their late 30s “old” in her

She stated this while receiving the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 17, 2025.

She said: “I don’t know totally how to think about this because winning an award honouring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around,”

“The world might consider a woman in her late 30’s old for a pop star, which is insane, but I promise you I’m just getting warmed up,”

