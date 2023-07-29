It’s In Public Interest For Free Speech, Press Freedom Not To Be Impeded, Tinubu Tells Google

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that it was in public interest that free speech and public interest be unimpeded in the country. The President said this yesterday at a meeting with the Vice President of the global tech giant, Google, Richard Gingras, at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu who expressed the willingness of the government to support Google to create one million digital jobs in the country, saying, “It is in public interest to continue to defend free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society.”

On the planned creation of one million jobs for the youth by the firm, he gave the assurance that Nigeria had creative and talented young people who are ready and motivated to learn especially at this age of Artificial Intelligence, stressing that the tech giant has the capabilities and tools that the young people need to excel. “I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us.

You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create one million digital jobs in Nigeria. “We will give you all the support you need to have a beneficial corporate even though tortuous.”

In his address, Google Vice President had earlier told the President that he was in Nigeria for West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference. He said he had been inspired by the creativity and talent of young people in Nigeria who are embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

Gingras told Tinubu that his organisation has deep interest in Nigeria and was ready to support the Federal Government. According to him, “Google has deep interest in Nigeria. We want to support the government’s efforts to create 1 million digital jobs. We have all the tools and capabilities to make this happen.

We will also help to secure Nigeria and we have discussed that with your National Security Adviser. “I came to Nigeria to learn. I am going back home very impressed with what I saw.

You have very vibrant, creative and talented young people who are embracing innovation. “We will continue to support your programmes to expand your digital economy,” Gingras said.