It’s Impossible To Talk About Afrobeats Without Mentioning My Name – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken about his prominent contributions to the Afrobeat genre.

Davido who spoke in the latest issue of TheBeatJuice magazine said it’s impossible to talk about Afrobeat without mentioning his name.

He said: “Afrobeats can’t be brought up without my name. Impossible.”

However, Davido has previously denounced the genre despite being widely regarded as one of the three biggest Afrobeats artists along with Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Appearing on an episode of the Business Untitled Podcast, Davido lamented the “boxing” of all African artists into the Afrobeats genre regardless of their musical styles.

He said he prefers to be referred to as an “afro-fusion” artist, but added that he isn’t offended by the afrobeats tag because of its impact on African music.

He added: “I don’t get offended when we’ve been categorised as Afrobeats. I mean, we need a genre. It could be R&B or Afropop.

“I call my music Afrofusion but I’m not big on ‘O put Afrofusion on my song.’ I know how long it took for African music to become mainstream,”

