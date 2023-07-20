It’s Impossible To Fake Jamb Results –Oloyede

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ihaq Oloyede has said the Board’s results were stored offline and not in “cloud,” thus making it “practically impossible” for anybody to fake. Oloyede, who spoke when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee alongside Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma and her family on Allegations of Manipulation of her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, yesterday in Abuja, noted that no loopholes or vulnerabilities could be identified in the JAMB process.

The JAMB boss, who assured the committee that the board’s Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) was “full proof” and has not recorded any human interference since 2017 when it was installed, added that the board has made tremendous progress in the area of its CAPS. While noting that JAMB conducts a ranking or non-referencing examination and not a criterion examination, Oloyede called on the House of Representatives to employ the services of an education expert to always advise it on educational matters as some of the decisions of the House have not reflected their expertise on educational matters.

He said: “To prevent such in the future, there is need for members of the public to be careful in making unfounded statements and for them to have confidence in public institutions “The public should commend JAMB for its process and procedure,” he said. Meanwhile, Miss Ejik- eme Mmesoma tendered a profound apology to JAMB, and Prof Oloyede before the Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Allegations of Manipulation of her UTME Result, having publicly admitted her involvement in parading a fake result.

The 19-year-old, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra State, had claimed she scored 362 marks as against the 249 marks her JAMB records of 2023 UTME showed. Speaking before the House she noted that ignorance played a significant role in her action adding that she only got to know the full implication of her actions after she had manipulated her result.

Mmesoma, who pleaded with JAMB to temper justice with mercy, said it was not in her character to indulge in such misbehaviour even as she added it was her first time. The committee, Chaired by Rt. Hon. Sada Soli, APC Katsina State, had agreed not to subject Mmesoma to public testimony but reversed its decision upon discovering that she was 19.