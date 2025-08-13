It’s Important For Artists To Assign Right Value To Their Creations –Omofemi

Celebrated Nigerian artist and curator, Oluwole Omofemi, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, shares his thoughts on why it’s important for African artists to assign the right value to their creations. He also talks about how he won a bid for one of his artworks at an auction, challenges and other issues

Can you tell us about your journey as an artist and what has shaped your perspective on valuing your work?

My journey as an artist has been a mix of passion, persistence, and a lot of lessons learned the hard way. When I first started, I was just creating for the fun of it and I wasn’t thinking much about money, I was always ready to put my ideas on canvas.

But over time, I realised that while passion is the fuel, understanding the worth of your work is the steering wheel — without it, you can easily get lost. Early on, I never understood the right value to be placed on my works selling pieces for far less than they were worth, or even giving them away because I didn’t believe my work had enough importance to charge for.

But as I grew, I began to see the truth: the value of art isn’t just in the materials or hours spent, it’s in the unique perspective, skill, and emotion that the artist brings. And if we, as artists, don’t value our own work, it becomes harder for the world to value it too. What shaped this perspective most was honest feedback, and moments of struggle — especially those times when I almost gave up.

I learned that saying ‘no’ to underpricing my work isn’t arrogance; it’s respect — for my time, my craft, and for all the years it took to reach this point. Now, I approach my art with the belief that every stroke, every detail, carries my story. And that story deserves to be valued — not just by others, but by me first.

You recently won a bid for one of your artworks at auction—how did that experience feel, and what does it mean to you?

Winning that auction felt surreal. I remember while sitting at the auction house watching the bids come in, I was genuinely happy because people value my work enough to compete for it.

It was like watching my art have its own voice, speaking to people without me having to explain it. It was emotional for me and not just a financial milestone . Every brushstroke in that piece carried parts of my journey: late nights, doubts, small victories.

Seeing it embraced in that way reminded me that my art has a life beyond my studio. It also gave me a deeper sense of responsibility — to keep creating work that is honest and always painting my truth. It was beautiful moment of reminder what we pour our hearts into can truly connect with others, sometimes in ways we never expect.

Why do you believe it’s important for artists, especially African artists, to assign the right value to their creations?

I believe it’s important — especially for African artists — to assign the right value to our creations because our art is more than just decoration; it’s a record of our culture, our history, and our unique perspective on the world. When we undervalue our work, we’re not just lowering a price tag — we’re lowering the perception of the worth of our stories.

Too often, African artists are celebrated for their talent but not compensated fairly for it. Part of changing that is learning to respect our own work first. If we price with confidence and integrity, we send a message: our creativity is not cheap, and our culture is not disposable. By valuing our art properly, we also create a healthier ecosystem for the next generation of artists.

We show them that it’s possible to be both creative and sustainable, that making a living from art is not a dream — it’s a right. Ultimately, when African artists value their creations, we help shift the narrative from ‘African art is affordable’ to ‘African art is invaluable.’ And that change begins with us.”

In your opinion, what are some challenges African artists face when it comes to valuing their art, and how can they overcome these?

One of the biggest challenges African artists face when it comes to valuing their art is the mindset that our work should be ‘affordable’ simply because it comes from Africa. This is rooted in years of underrepresentation in global markets and the lack of infrastructure to support artists locally.

Another challenge is self-doubt — many of us struggle to see our own worth, especially when we’re surrounded by economic hardship or when buyers try to negotiate prices far below the value of our work. On top of that, there’s limited access to galleries, collectors, and art education that teaches the business side of creativity.

To overcome these, we need to first change the way we, as artists, see ourselves. We must educate ourselves on pricing, marketing, and contracts — treating art not only as passion but as a profession. Building strong artist communities where we share knowledge and support one another is also key.

Finally, we need to be unapologetic in defending the value of our work. Every time we stand firm on fair pricing, we’re not just helping ourselves — we’re contributing to a shift in how African art is perceived globally.”