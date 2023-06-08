It’s Illegal, Oppressive To Proscribe Our Association – Atyap Tells El-rufai

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) yesterday declared its proscription by the immediate past Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as illegal, immoral and oppressive.

In a statement, the group said their purported proscription was in tune with the vindictive nature of El-Rufai to the Atyap ethnic nationality during his tenure.

The statement by National President Samuel Achie said the association was duly registered as a Corporate Trustee with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, in the name of Kataf Youth Development Association on 4th October 1989 with registration No. 5562 before it was later changed to Atyap Community Development Association and registered on 27th January 2010 with registration: CAC/11/No 36929, respectively.