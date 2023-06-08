New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. It’s Illegal, Oppressive…

It’s Illegal, Oppressive To Proscribe Our Association – Atyap Tells El-rufai

Vinkmag ad

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) yesterday declared its proscription by the immediate past Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as illegal, immoral and oppressive.

In a statement, the group said their purported proscription was in tune with the vindictive nature of El-Rufai to the Atyap ethnic nationality during his tenure.

The statement by National President Samuel Achie said the association was duly registered as a Corporate Trustee with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, in the name of Kataf Youth Development Association on 4th October 1989 with registration No. 5562 before it was later changed to Atyap Community Development Association and registered on 27th January 2010 with registration: CAC/11/No 36929, respectively.

Read Previous

Devolve More Powers To States, Nba Tells Fg
Read Next

N1.4trn: Firm Accuses NASS Of Fraudulent Retrospective Approval Of Nddc Budget

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023