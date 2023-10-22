It’s Hard to Thrive as Entrepreneur Under Current Economy –Bunmi Obakoya

Hon. Bunmi Obakoya is one of the women who can be described as ‘A jack of all trades and master of all’. Bunmi is often described as a woman with an innovative entrepreneurial mindset and outstanding organizational and leadership skills. So, it’s no surprise she made high-quality leadership decisions to advance businesses in travel and tours, fashion, interior decoration and logistics. . As a grassroots politician with first-hand knowledge of community development processes, she has helped many women become entrepreneurs. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about grooming young entrepreneurs and what can be done to help more women living with cancer

As an entrepreneur in the fashion industry, take us through your experience of managing chains of businesses in the fashion line?

Managing chains of businesses in the fashion line take determination, consistency and the ability to follow up new trends to stay active in the business (understanding the fact that fashion changes everyday and new styles evolve every minute).

What motivated you to invest into the fashion industry? Was it a passion you had growing up or something else?

I had passion for fashion while growing up. I always love to be given the opportunity to recreate and also create my ideas into visible products that individuals can see.

As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Diffuser Lut, Hair Planet, Shirt Plus and Simply Casuals, how were you able to build a fashion empire within a space of 15 years ? What was it like raising funds?

Raising funds in any business is not a task that can be easily achieved. I had my good days and bad days but to God be the glory, we are standing strong daily.

You have over 100 staff working in your chain of enterprises. Have you developed and trained entrepreneurs that have gone ahead to establish their own businesses?

Yes I have. I derive joy in seeing people around me succeed in whatever they go into, which is why I give support to both young and old. I strongly believe in empowerment. It is not easy grooming younger people these days. It requires a lot of patience and discipline for many of them to be put in line to learn what’s important. But at some point, luckily, once in a while, you come across one that is ready to learn and is dedicated. I have many like that, that have passed through me to do their own things.

Kindly speak briefly brands you currently manage in the fashion industry?

Simply Casual, Shirt Plus, Ewa Loge collections are my brands and God is helping us attain greater heights. Simply Casuals as the name implies is a brand that makes casual outfits for clients from ankara to a few ready-to-wear clothes.

How have you been a game changer and brought about innovation in the fashion industry?

I won’t say much about it because there are evidence everywhere; people appreciate my efforts in the society and I have been given several reputable awards. People say I am a gamechanger, may be because I have used my passion as a philanthropist and founder of Bunmi Obakoya Foundation to support many women across the nation and support many entrepreneurial drive of women.

I founded a Diffuser company, which has w o n multiple awards. Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, is our b r a n d ambassador. I am also the owner of Tipsy Lounge off Unilag Road and many other businesses. I thank God for their successes.

What are Bukay Travel and Tours and Bukay Logistics for?

Both Bukay Travel and Tours including, Bukay Logistics are brands set to make lives and movement easier for people. We are taking the burden of running up and down to book tickets and hotel rooms from customers. It’s just like making life easier for travellers.

As a fashion entrepreneur, what do you think are the major challenges confronting the fashion industry in Nigeria?

Challenges come in different ways in Nigeria’s fashion industry, like financial challenges. It is always very hard for designers to start up. Materials and machines are expensive. Cost of production is too high and all these have to do with finances. For instance, now that fuel price is high up there, how can a start up or a beginner meet up when there is no power supply? There are also publicity challenges and much more.

What lessons can Nigeria learn from France and UK, which have become top fashion destinations in the world ?

Nigerian fashion industry and fashion entrepreneurs can learn not to procrastinate when they are expected to deliver. They can learn to be honest about their brand and the material used and they should learn to be consistent.

What is your advice for SMEs trying to set up one business or the other in the fashion industry but lack funds to do that?

Have a good customer relationship/staff relationship and be prudent.

Can you speak on your success in attaining doctorate in humanitarian services?

I will just say this; “if you can think it , dream it with hard work and consistency then you can achieve it.

October is breast cancer awareness month. What are your thoughts about how far treatments and awareness for women have been?

I feel the world has advanced. When it comes to treatment, Nigeria has a long way to go; hence, the traveling abroad to get treatment. Our government has a lot to do in the total healthcare system not just for cancer area alone. There should more awareness on breast cancer because early detection gives a fighting chance to the patient. Also, there is need for more available and accessible medicals for patients.

October is also the girl child month as well. Do you think Nigerian government has done well in helping the girl child have a place in the society?

All I can say is that most NGOs are trying in this area to give the girl child a voice and revelance. Nevertheless, with more weight and involvement from the government, more grounds would be covered.

What more can be done for women in breast cancer awareness month?

More awareness, free screening and consultation, most especially, sponsored treatment because they are expensive. Many die because they cannot afford it.