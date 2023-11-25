It’s Haaland, Nunez Show As Man City Host Liverpool

The Premier League heavyweights will go toe-to-toe at the Etihad, and if it’s anything like their showdowns in recent years, then we are in for a cracker. Last season, they played each other four times and shared 15 goals across those matches. They won two games apiece, with City thrashing Jurgen Klopp’s side 4-1 at the Etihad in April in their most recent encounter.

Erling Haaland was not fit that day, and after being a major doubt for this tie due to an injury he suffered on international duty, he’s been given a clean bill of health, and he will set up a match-up with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Nunez arrived from Benfica last season, but the hefty price tag and expected comparison with Erling Haaland, who had just joined Manchester City, apparently cast a huge burden on his shoulders, which inevitably affected his output as he endured a dismal debut campaign in the Premier League.

The comparison between Nunez and Haaland was the main selling point ahead of last season, and the battle was even over before it started. Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions and fired Pep Guardiola’s team to the Treble, leaving Nunez way behind on 15 in a trophyless, below-par season for Liverpool, who finished 22 points adrift of City. But going into the first meeting of the season between the Titans – the undisputed best two teams in England in the last five or so years – the story feels a little different, with Liverpool just one point behind the leaders ahead of their blockbuster meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

In his first season in England, Nunez was often deployed in a wide attacking role; since August, in his number nine jersey, he has played almost solely as a number nine. The statistics tell the story: In 2022/23, Nunez’s ratio of minutes to combined goals and assists was one every 124 minutes; this term, he scores or sets up a goal twice as often. The criticism of his inconsistent finishing, which punctuated his debut campaign for Liverpool, has quietened.

Manchester City defeated Liverpool the last time they met but they have a record of not beating the Merseysiders in consecutive games since 1937, and coach Pep Guardiola will depend on Haaland to end the voodoo. The striker broke the 50-goal barrier in all competitions last season and currently leads the Premier League scoring charts as he looks to retain his Golden Boot award. The Norwegian, hailed as the “best striker in the world” by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last season – has 13 goals in 12 games so far and will be looking to add to that as City look to maintain their incredible record of winning their past 23 home games.