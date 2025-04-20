It’s Erroneous To Describe Easter As Pagan Practice – Christian Leaders

Share

The celebration of Triumphant Entry and Palm Sunday ushers in the Holy Week and Easter, bringing the Lenten season to an end. As the celebration of Easter commemorates the arrest, trial crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which the Christian faith is hinged on, Christian faithful uphold that if no resurrection, definitely there would not be any evidence to solidify Jesus’ words of rising after three days.

In this piece, Christian leaders renew hope for a better tomorrow; speak against the attacks resulting in the waste of lives particularly in Plateau and Benue while reminding of the significance of Easter amidst its non-celebration by some churches.

Impact of Easter

The spiritual celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a lifetime affair for believers in Christ. The celebration does not end on Easter Sunday. The Church marks it with an octave, which is also followed by a long period of Eastertide. In essence, the resurrection of Jesus reveals triumph of good over evil, while the world awaits the final judgment to come at the end of time, says Former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),Reverend ( Dr). Elisha Ogundiya.

He said: “As the greatest event in history, Easter confirms the Christian teachings. It is the reason why we do all that we do in the Church and it is the power behind what the Church does: power to baptise, to preach, to convert and to work miracles. Thus, all activities and devotion of faith derive inspiration from Easter. As the resurrection reveals to us that Jesus is Lord, it also shows how the true and living God keeps to his word. Prophecies abound that the Messiah would suffer and die and on the third day rise from the dead.

“Satan knew all this, but he was outwitted by reason of the Cross. He never envisaged that the one who was in the state of God could stoop so low to accepting death on the Cross. It was out of humility and submission to the will of God that Jesus conquered sin and death. And he rose as he promised that he would. No power stopped Jesus from rising. Even the huge stone and the Roman soldiers could not halt his resurrection.”

Another significance of Easter, Ogundiya said, is that God always vindicates the righteous. “For you will not abandon my soul in hell, neither will you allow your Holy One to see decay.” (Psalms 16 verse 10). Indeed, God does not aid evil because evil by nature has no future. God only supports what is good. And no matter how long evil reigns, good will one day catch up with it and reign forever. It is only when one lives like Jesus that one can confidently exercise the hope of being raised like Jesus and reign eternally with God.

Founding President, Rhema Christian Church and Towers, Archbishop (Dr.) Taiwo Akinola, noted that Easter is the oldest and the most deeply Christian feast of the year, which is celebrated with greatest excitement, joy and hope in the hearts of all true believers.

In addition, he said unarguably, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is one of the greatest and most momentous events in human history, stating: “Christ’s resurrection is the key-stone of the arch of our holy faith, and therefore, very central to true Christianity. It is our firm foundation, promising us restoration and eternal life for all humanity through our Saviour Jesus Christ.

“During Easter, we celebrate the almightiness of God, the incredible depth of His redeeming love, the vicarious sacrifices of Jesus Christ and the matchless power of the Holy Spirit that raised Him from the dead. We also rejoice in the matchless hope that is now ours because of the gracious event of the first resurrection morning. Yes, the story of Jesus’ resurrection is quite familiar to many people; albeit, its profound messages of love, hope and new life in Christ for all people must never lose their resonance,” he added.

On Easter not being celebrated by some churches/Christians

South South National Vice President and immediate National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop Emmah Isong, on some church leaders or individuals seeing Easter as pagan worship, said: “Well, let me correct that impression. The Bible says we are not moved by dates or ceremonies or new moon and what we eat and drink. Historically there could have been a certain pagan worship that coincided with Easter celebration does not mean that Easter is pagan worship.

“If my birthday is on the October 26 and I’m a pastor, it’s very possible that another person’s birthday is on the October 26 somewhere in Brazil, for example who is a murderer and a drug pusher. That does not mean I am a bad person though I was born on October 26. People should not allow the trajectory of a ceremony to affect the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. You do not throw away the baby with the bath water. Jesus was arrested, persecuted, crucified, buried and resurrected. This is Easter , I know.

“If there was a pagan worship somewhere in the Middle East where somebody had a coincidence of date and time and season, that does not affect you celebrating your God. Easter is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. That is what we preach.”

Akinola on his part stressed that the claim Easter is “related to some ancient pagan religion is a very big error, which is based on mere speculation and shoddy scholarship,” saying “I must emphasize, therefore, that those claimants actually got it absolutely wrong. In early Christian times (150–600 AD), the feast of Christ’s Resurrection was universally known as ‘Pascha’, being the original Aramaic word for the ‘Passover’ (Hebrew Pesach).”

He explained that historical records clearly confirm that Pascha was celebrated by all Christians at that time as a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with great joy, profound reflections, and baptism of new believers in Christ and serving of the Holy Communion. He, however narrated that, when Christian missionaries reached England around 600 AD, which was centuries after “Pascha” began, they decided to use the English term Easter for the ‘Pascha’ when speaking English, just in the same way they used the German equivalent, ‘Ostern’, in Germany.

Akinola further said: “Meanwhile, I find this curious approach, and the fact that some people consequently ignore the celebration of Christ’s resurrection as being absurd, misleading and highly entertaining. Why? The fact that a culprit answers a name that sounds very close to mine doesn’t automatically make me a criminal; neither will it tempt me to drop my name.

“Also, the fact that a murderer shares the same birthday with me doesn’t necessarily mean that I should stop celebrating my birthday. In view of the above, I counsel those who allow the thoughts of the so-called ‘Eostre’ to stop them from celebrating ‘the resurrection of Christ’ to look inwards and think deeply again.

“Even more perplexing is the fact that virtually nothing is actually known about this “Eostre”— or even if there was such a goddess at all that answered that name. She doesn’t even show up in the chronicles of surviving mythologies. Whatever the case, it should always be remembered that “the Christian Celebration of Christ’s Resurrection” is called “Easter” only by English-speaking Christians. The rest of the world calls it some other derivative of that, just to commemorate the sacrifices and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, our “Paschal Lamb” (Exodus 12:3-11).

“For instance, the Yorubas call this glorious festival ‘Odun Ajinde’, literally referring to the ‘Festival of the Resurrection’. This is because we know that by His vicarious sacrifices, death and resurrection; Jesus Christ changed the world about 2025 years ago. Those who know and believe this enjoy it. Alleluia!”

On his part, Ogundiya explained that Easter is associated with Christianity and to a pagan spring festival that dates back long before Christ. The feast day of Easter, he reiterated, was first a pagan holiday of renewal and rebirth. Honored in the early spring, it praised the pagan goddess of fertility and spring known as ‘Ostara’, ‘Eastre’ or ‘Eostre’.

The word ‘Easter’, he pointed out, finds its etymology from the goddess’s name. The Germanic folk, known as the Teutons, worshiped pagan gods and goddesses and it’s believed that the origin of the Easter Bunny, hares and eggs can be dated back to the 13th century in Germany, Ogundiya said.

He stated: “Due to its prolific breeding tendencies, he said the rabbit became a symbol for Eostra. Eggs on the other hand have been used as fertility symbols since antiquity. Originating among German Lutherans, the ‘Easter Hare’ originally played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient in behaviour at the start of the season of Eastertide. As a result, the Easter Bunny would come, just as Santa Claus would, bearing baskets filled with candy, chocolate, coloured eggs, and such for the children.

“In A.D. 325, the Emperor Constantine, who favoured Christianity, convened a meeting of Christian leaders. The most fateful of its decisions was about the status of Christ, whom the council recognized as ‘fully human and fully divine’. Since then, Easter is much more meaningful and sacred for Christianity. This background informs the reason why some people tag Easter or and even Christmas as pagan festival. But for us as Bible believing Christians, the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is the basis and ultimate of our celebration. Hence there is no reason to keep capitalising on its idol origin.”

Easter Message to individuals particularly Nigerians

In his charge, Ogundiya said, “The confirmation that Jesus’ death was a sacrifice for the sins of others, but his resurrection represents something even more powerful: the potential for rebirth, salvation, and renewal of faith that is why Easter celebrations are preceded by Lent and sometimes, the sacrament of confession. After a season of shedding bad habits and resisting temptations, Easter is the perfect opportunity for Christians to recommit to their beliefs. As we demonstrate the love of God shown to the entire mankind to our fellow humans either Christians or non-Christians for peaceful coexistence in our country. Wishing all faithful a truly blessed and special Easter 2025 celebration.”

Isong while giving his message said, “The message of Easter is three. One, that God so loved the world, He gave his life for us and died on the cross. Lesson two is that the love of Christ, which he brought to the world, should be remembered. Remember even the communion. He said, do ye this in remembrance of me. Three, the love that Jesus brought to us, we should resonate with it. Showing kindness to the less privileged, and of course, loving and forgiving one another. For instance, in Nigeria, it is a time for mutual co-existence, enough of the bloodletting and blood shedding, recently in Uromi, Benue, Plateau.

“It’s time for us to come together, first of all, as humans, which God has loved and sent Jesus to die for, and secondly, as pathetic Nigerians, so that we live together without rancour and without bloodletting.”

He added: “As the South South Vice President of PFN, I would also re-echo the voice of my National President, His Eminence, Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, who said that time has come for Nigerians to put hands together, to move this ship called Nigeria forward, and not sitting down to blame government, blame ourselves, and fight one another. The message of the National President of PFN is enough for Easter.”

Akinola in his admonition, partly said, “The resurrection of Jesus Christ brings virtues to the darkest issues of our lives. In His victory over death, we find confidence that no circumstance is beyond supernatural intervention, no lack beyond His sufficiency, and no social challenge beyond turnaround.

“Death, the last enemy of man, has been swallowed up in victory publicly, perfectly and permanently (Revelation 1 verse18). Jesus Christ rose from the dead, and thus demonstrated God’s supremacy over death. Consequently, there should be nothing left to fear. This truth should instill confidence in us, and make us fearless, no matter what happens around us.

“In this regard, my admonition to all citizens of the earth at this time is that we should allow this resurrection season to revive us, and increase our faith and confidence in God for the emergence of better and greater human communities. We should place our hope in God, instead of becoming engrossed in thinking of what the government should do for us. God, being our very present help in times of need, will certainly help us as we place our implicit trust in Him.”

