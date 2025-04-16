New Telegraph

April 16, 2025
April 16, 2025
It’s Disrespectful To Compare Me With Portable – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has said it is disrespectful to compare him with controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

New Telegraph recalls that the ‘Zazuu’ crooner is often likened to the ‘Akpako Master’ due to his street-hop musical style and controversial personality.

Reacting to the development, Terry G took to his X page on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to issue a stern warning against comparing him with Portable, claiming that people still listen to his songs after 10 years.

He wrote: “Comparing me to Portable is disrespectful because I actually have music people listen to 10 years later.”

However, a follower stated that it might be their ‘’crazy” disposition that brought about the comparison, Terry G asserted that his own ‘craze’ is justified.

