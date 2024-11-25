New Telegraph

It’s Difficult To Survive In Nigeria – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, has claimed that poverty is responsible for the huge amount of entertainers Nigeria is producing.

According to her, the hardship in the country is making young people explore their talents.

Speaking on the ‘Shopping The Sneakers’ podcast, Savage said living in Nigeria is difficult.

She said, “When you come to Nigeria, you will understand why we breed so many superstars. To survive in Nigeria is something else so that’s why the artists that come out of Nigeria are just like hustlers. They are just hustling.”

New Telegraph recalls that Nigeria has Africa’s largest movie, music, comedy and fashion industries.

Nollywood is the second largest movie industry in the world.

