It’s Difficult to Stop Godfatherism In Politics –Afuape

…Says Nigeria Must Digitalise Revenue Collection to Block Leakages

Hon. Moruf Afolabi Afuape represents Abeokuta South Federal Constituency of Ogun state in the House of Representatives on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). A one-time commissioner in Ogun state, he also served as Special Adviser on Political Matters to former Speaker Dimeji Bankole between 2008 and 2011. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he spoke on the budget, development, governance and other issues. Excerpts:

As a legislator, what is your vision for the people? What do you intend to do for your constituents?

I am interested in changing the course of things in this country, especially in my constituency. And I am also looking beyond the National Assembly. When I was local government chairman, I never knew I would become a special adviser to the number four man, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole. Now, I am here as a legislator and no longer as an adviser. What can we do to change the welfare of Nigerians? How can we improve the lot of the average Nigerians? It is what we can bring on board that can make a difference. Like when I was interviewed on the issue of the 2024 budget, I said Nigerians are not interested in the naira and kobo of the budget.

They are interested in having food on their table and interested in having people employed and are interested in having the security challenges tackled head-on. And all these, what the budget has proposed, it is the implementation that matters. So, as a legislator, I intend to work within the constitutional provisions and powers bestowed on me to give back to society. I want the best for my people and Nigerians, generally. To me, it is not about personal gains, it is about the welfare of the people who voted me into office. So, I am for genuine service and good governance. It is about putting the people first before any other consideration. I also placed a high premium on the media.

The importance of the press cannot be overstressed. No matter what you are doing, if the media does not bring it to the limelight, you will just be winking in the dark. So, I respect the media and always want to collaborate with them- taking advice and learning from their criticism.

The 10th Assembly is just a little over six months old. Would you say the Assembly has any story to tell so far?

I would say yes. Because despite the short period, we have been able to pass some bills and motions that are impactful. We have passed the highest number of bills and motions within six months than any other Assembly since 1999. However, I have always told people that it is not the number of bills and motions that matter but how impactful they may be to the lives of Nigerians, especially vulnerable citizens. For example, the motion I sponsored was on the negative effects of estimated billing and the non-provision of transformers to electricity consumers. This is an issue that touched directly on the daily lives of average Nigerians.

We all know the importance of electricity. Our industries depend on electricity; the little industries, bakeries, business centres, hairdressing, barbing salons, shoemakers, grinding machines, welders, and electricians, name them. So, when these categories of Nigerians are being extorted and made to pay through their noses, their businesses suffer and the high cost is passed over to the consumer. This is not fair. Again, on the issue of transformers, you discover that in most cases, consumers have to contribute money and buy transformers before electricity is connected for them. Yet, the operators still extort these hapless Nigerians.

So, a motion of this nature is very impactful. And the 10th House under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas is committed to changing the ways things are done. We want due process to be followed strictly in the manner the business of government and transactions are done. We want a renewed relationship between Nigerians and the government and all companies or groups doing business in the country. We want the best for our constituents. This is reflected in the quality of motions and bills the 10th House has so far passed.

And we are not stopping there; we will continue to look for ways to improve the lives of our people. We want Nigerians to have value for their votes so that the confidence they have in us will be renewed.

You are known for going round schools teaching and mentoring students and you are seen as one who has invested heavily in education. What is the secret behind this?

I have been a teacher all my life. I was a lecturer and head of the marketing department at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, before I joined politics. And my vision has always been to contribute to the welfare of the young ones. So, I have a foundation that has been organising summer classes for students over the years. I have been awarding scholarships to students for many years. I do employ teachers to teach them but I have to live by example to go to the field and teach as well. So, teaching flows in my veins and I love teaching because learning is a continuous thing and we must all embrace continuous knowledge. So, no matter how busy I may be, I always find time to go and teach because I have a flair for teaching.

We have a budget of over N27trn for 2024 but our major problem has been how to plug the leakages in the internally generated revenue by ministries, departments and agencies. Having worked in the executive and now in the legislature, how do you think this problem could be resolved?

We have a lot of challenges in the area of revenue generation. In most developed economies, the collection of revenue is digitalised. We need to digitalise our mode of collecting revenue. I raised this on the floor of the House and I said there is no way we will continue to be a consuming economy and hope to develop the economy. We have to start producing. But how do we produce when there is no constant power supply, when there is widespread insecurity? One thing is to plug the leakages but in doing so, we need to take care of the people that collect these revenues. For example, If I am a customs officer and I am collecting revenue for the government from people or companies worth millions and my salary is just about N50,000 and somebody is offering me N200,000 at once, I will be tempted to collect the money and play game with the person.

A police officer who is on the street, who is being paid a paltry salary as compared to the different temptations he comes across from people who are engaged in illegal deals, will accept bribes to allow dishonest people to do what they want. So, we need to rethink this country and change the way things are done. Sincerely speaking, we should not be talking about a N28trn budget today. With our population, we should be talking about something higher than that. Apart from leakages, there are a lot of untapped resources, which can generate enough revenue for this country. We cannot afford to be wasteful; we need to think out of the box.

But this is not even a deficit budget; it is a surplus budget but if we don’t make enough money, it will become a deficit budget. In the committee on finance of the House, of which I am a member, I told them, we have to ask questions by doing our oversight function diligently and efficiently. This is the only way we can write our names in gold. NNPC has not remitted any money into the Federation Account over the years. No one seems to know what is going on. What are we doing about it? Who is investigating NNPC? We need to be on the side of the people and then, we need the cooperation of the media to expose corruption and clean the rot in our system.

One of the problems we have at the state level is the preponderance of godfatherism where former governors and their successors fight dirty thereby affecting development. Presently, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is having running battle with his successor in Rivers, Governor Fubara. In Benue, the SGF, Senator George Akume and the governor, Fr Hyacinth Alia, are also said to be fighting and so on. What do you think can be done to end this mess?

You know our democracy is not mature yet. So, there is no way these fights will not occur. And there is no way the outgoing governors will not be interested in who succeeds them. But I believe that if you support someone or give a job to somebody, you should allow the person to do the job. Godfatherism should be discouraged and the electorate who have the power to choose their leaders also needs to brace up. To me, both the godfather and the godson share in the blame. But governance should go beyond politics; it should be about development and making life easy for the common man and not just about enriching ourselves.

It is unfortunate that many people now see politics or political offices as avenues to enrich themselves. This is wrong and it is embarrassing. Nevertheless, this is the way our politics is being played in some states and we should try to stop it but it is very difficult to eradicate it. Because it is natural for godfathers to have interest.

Most people believe that our current presidential system of government is not working and many have been agitating for a return to a regional system or restructuring, what is your take?

I believe in the devolution of powers because there is no doubt that the centre is too powerful. But if we want to get it right, the main development is at the local government level. So, we need devolution of powers and a new revenue-sharing formula to give more money to the local government. Let the local government have its autonomy. For example, there are so many roads at the local level that are begging for attention but unfortunately, the federal government cannot reach them. And these roads are being used by the local people. If the local government councils are autonomous, the people could also begin to hold the chairmen accountable. So, we need devolution of powers.