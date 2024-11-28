It’s Difficult To Be Faithful In Marriage – Mr Macaroni

Share

Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has said that being faithful in marriage and relationships is “Difficult” but “Possible.”

Speaking on the ‘Diary Of A Naija Girl’ podcast, Mr Macaroni stated that even though he is not currently in a romantic relationship , he has gained vast experience by advising his friends about their relationships.

He said, “It’s possible not to cheat but it is very difficult. I might not be in a relationship or considering it right now, but I’m a relationship expert.

READ ALSO:

“I’m serious. I’m an expert because my friends talk to me about their relationships and I advise them. But I think it’s easy to help them because I’m outside the relationship.

“So, it’s very difficult not to cheat as a married person. Both male and female, not just the man… You tell yourself that you will cheat only once, but once you start, there’s no going back.”

Share

Please follow and like us: