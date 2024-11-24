It’s Difficult for Nigerians to have One Meal Per Day – Prelate, ESOCS

Share

Moses Orimolade (IX) and Prelate of The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura (Dr.) David Dabaye Bob-Manuel, who assumed office in 2017, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on leadership, succession, unbiblical practices in churches and the need to fight the mass hunger in the country

Tell us about the ESOCS and what makes it different from other Cherubim and Seraphim Churches?

The Founder, Moses Orimolade established and registered the ESOCS in February 1930 due to the breaking out of some members and other reasons. However, he first founded the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Worldwide in September 1925, as the Centenary will be celebrated next year. In ESOCS we have administrative structure, we have the line of succession and there is no problem with that.

Now, I am Moses Orimolade (IX) and Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim. The founder, Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase (1925 to 1933), is the number one leader. The names of our past Baba Aladuras include Elder Abraham Williams Onanuga (Gorah), (Moses Orimolade II) (1933-1946), Elder Samuel Adewunmi(Aronaijah) (Moses Orimolade III) (1946-1957), Elder Josiah Soyemi Olugbusi(Ajagungbade)(Moses Orimolade IV) (1960-1973),Elder Gabriel Adebowale Ogunyadi (Moses Orimolade V)(1973-1985), Elder Godfrey Itse Mene Otubu(Adonai Shabah)(Moses Orimolade VI) (1986-2004), Elder Emmanuel Oludotun Okeyemi, (Moses Orimolade VII)(2005-2010), Elder (Dr.) Lazarus Anuba Onyeleonu (Moses Orimolade VIII)(2011-2017) and as the present Baba Aladura I took over in 2017. We have a smooth succession in ESOCS. The founder in his lifetime, before he died, chose somebody who is not his brother nor relation to succeed him. The past leaders are from different states including Delta, Anambra, Ekiti, Ijebu and I am from Rivers State.

There are some white garment churches who allegedly uphold rituals and practices like preparing and selling special soaps, etc. What is your view on this?

The only thing we know that we do is to burn candles, which is even in the book of Revelations. We lit one candle, which is representing Almighty God. Also, we lit three candles, representing the Trinity, God the Father, Son, and (the) Holy Ghost. We also lit seven candles, representing the seven spirits of God. So, we do use candles, and also for the anointing, we have Olive oil. Candle and Olive oil, these are the basic things we use.

There are those who when they want to offer prayers kill rams, pigeons, goats, and other things. We do not do that. I can tell you that we have a constitution which is very clear, and the candles we use are white candles. We do not use red, blue, green, yellow, black candles, because these are people who are deceiving people to extort them.

Otherwise, for instance, check, when you lit a white candle and whether blue candle, green candle, yellow candle, the flame is the same. You do not say that, because you light a green candle, the flame is green, or you light a red candle, the same flame you have. Again, there are people deceiving their fellow human beings.

The church conference is said to be at hand, what should be expected?

The conference is a requirement and during the conference, we have a number of programmes in place. We will carry out meetings with the youth, the women, and so on. The conference actually starts on Monday November, 25 and ends Sunday December 8. On Monday we have programmes with the various provinces. We have about 13 provinces in Lagos and we have to hold meetings, interact and see how the different provinces are faring, know their challenges and how best to solve them. Then we have a conventional service and another service on Lagos Island.

We will give praises to God and preach the word to the people around Lagos Island. We have a parade in memory of where the church started. Also, there is a session for ordination, training, launch of a book on Baba Aladura and then the conference will be rounded – off with the General Thanksgiving at Mount Zion, National Headquarters, Tejuosho after which there will be a concluding parade in Surulere.

You did mention earlier a smooth line of succession in ESOCS, which brings to mind the question of why some churches fall apart due to the crisis of succession…

There is no foundation anyone can lay, other than that which is laid by Christ Jesus himself. God is a Spirit, those who worship him must worship in Spirit and in truth. The spirit has to direct who to succeed if you are using the spiritual guidelines, not the case of a person’s spouse or child succeeding the leader.

How do you see the allegation that some leaders are running churches as a family business?

Christ said, ‘seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and every other thing will be added unto you’. But now, the problem we have in this world today is putting the cart before the horse. We are thinking of wealth, which is not right. There are a lot of things we ministers are doing which are not right in the sight of God. But we don’t want to judge ourselves. Only God, the supreme judge, will judge us on the last day. It is appointed once to die, after that is judgement.

It is believed in some quarters that some Christian leaders or religious leaders do not speak truth to power because they are either on the government payroll or they seem to have been bought over. What is your reaction to this?

That is not fair, that is not right, you know, the government’s strategy of divide and rule, they want to divide us so that we are not at peace. Christians have one voice, that is the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). That should be the voice of Nigerian Christians as the Sultan of Sokoto is for Muslims. But when the government listens to some church leaders here and there, that is a bad aspect of it, which is unfortunate.

When some journalists come to me to seek my views on issues, I say, look, my dear, I’m a member of Christian Association of Nigeria, the voice has to come from CAN, that is a united voice all the time.

Can the church ever speak with one voice?

With God on our side and with our collective prayers, it will happen. Remember Joseph and all what he went through but eventually became the Prime Minister in Egypt. God works in mysterious ways and there is nothing impossible with God.

What is your assessment of the performance of Christians in governance, or how do we reconcile the call for more Christians to go into politics, whereas it is being said that those already in governance are making minimal influence?

You see that is the problem we have. Money has made people do a lot of things that they should not be doing. When you are in a position of leadership, do you think of your own pocket and how to enrich yourself or how to be a good leader and lead the people aright? When a good leader is in power, people will rejoice. But when a bad leader is there, people will mourn, people will suffer.

