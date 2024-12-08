It’s Crucial Nigeria Yields to God’s Instructions –Ebijomore

Share

General Overseer of the God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Akure, Pastor Elias Toye Ebijomore, in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, speaks on the consequences of not listening to God’s messenger, while asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to the voice of God on National Prayer among other messages

You have called for National Prayer, but a group is organizing such prayer, what do you make of it?

I am not part of the National Prayer Forum (NPF) that invited the wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to hold Muslim and Christian sessions respectively. I have earnestly hoped that Mr. President would call on me, and hear the directives for the prayer, and the further part of the message which the Lord instructed me to unveil confidentially to him for the lasting solution to our numerous problems. While I am not against an idea or initiative of anyone or groups to organize national events for the peace and unity of our dear nation, my concern is that the Lord’s message for Mr. President to convoke the national prayer ought to be observed with all diligence to the Lord’s given directives through His sent messenger, and it should not be run as an idea or initiative of whatever kind that will only be a vain thing before Him. The national prayer is not a public one as people are insinuating. The national prayer is one of the six messages to be given to Mr. President.

What differentiates your national prayer conference from others?

As a man of God, I firmly believe that prayer is essential in navigating the complexities of our nation’s challenges. I strongly believe that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s response to the call for a national prayer conference is crucial at this pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history. The call for the President to convene the national prayer conference is a directive from God, which contained in my published prophecies of January 1, 2024, when famine and hardship had not come up in the nation. The call on Mr. President to convene the national prayer conference there also stems from the understanding that our nation is facing unprecedented difficulties.

As it is written in 2 Chronicles 7:14, ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ A national prayer conference would provide an opportunity for collective repentance, reflection, and seeking divine guidance.

The national prayer conference is essential in promoting unity of purpose among Nigerians. Psalm 133:1 says, ‘Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!’ The concluded part of the passage unveils that in such a place is where the Lord commands blessing and even life for evermore. By coming together in prayer, we can foster a sense of national consciousness and shared responsibility for our country’s growth and development.

Are you saying that, rather than socio-economic strategies, prayer is the answer to the nation’s problems?

I firmly believe that prayer is not a substitute for socio-economic strategies, but rather a complement to them. We are enjoined in 1 Timothy 2:1-2 to offer prayers for all people, including those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. By combining prayer with practical solutions, we can work towards holistic transformation.

My conviction about the importance of prayer has been reinforced by personal experiences. The massacre which occurred in Owo, Ondo State, where many Christians were killed during a Sunday service, is a painful example. I had received a revelation ahead of the incident, warning of an impending terrible occurrence in Ondo State. On a certain day of February 2022, I shared the vision with some state leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), that I saw we gathered together in a place from across the state for a great event and waiting for a very great personality but before his arrival, something disastrous suddenly happened and it caused great confusion.

Therefore, I urged that the Christian leaders should quickly come together for prayer to avert the disaster. Unfortunately, this directive was ignored, and we all know the devastating consequences that followed. Lo, and behold, the Owo massacre on June 5, 2022 was on the Day of Pentecost, which the State PFN had planned to gather together by 2:00p.m. on that day in each local government but the disaster struck in the morning.

This experience has further taught me the importance of heeding the word of God and obeying His instructions. I have received numerous revelations, some of which I would rather not revisit. However, I am convinced that this national prayer conference is a divine directive for our nation. It is crucial that we yield to God’s instruction and come together in prayer to seek His guidance, wisdom, and intervention in our nation’s affairs.

Have you received any response or correspondence from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the Presidency yet?

Although I have not received any response or correspondence from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the Presidency regarding the proposed national prayer conference, I remain hopeful that they will consider the need to heed to this demand of the Lord from our nation for a lasting solution to her problems. Recently, President Tinubu announced a 30-day National Youth Conference demonstrating his commitment to engaging with the nation’s youth. I believe that a national prayer conference would be a natural extension of this effort, promoting unity and spiritual growth among Nigerians of all ages.

In some of your interviews with journalists, you said you have some secret messages for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can you give an insight to some of these messages?

The Lord sent me to tell President Tinubu six things in confidence, and he gave me the specific prayer points for Nigeria in the course of the national prayer, which I am willing to share with the president or his designated representatives. These directives are vital and solely intended for the President’s ears, as they contain divine instructions for Nigeria’s growth and development. I am confident that if the instructions are followed, no Nigerian will curse Nigeria anymore but all Nigerians will develop interest in blessing the nation, insecurity will be a thing of the past, regional agitations will melt away, and Nigeria will experience a profound transformation.

My ministry has commenced its annual 40-day prayer and fasting initiative, a sacred period for individuals to seek God’s face, surrender the coming year to His will, and align themselves with His divine purpose. This year’s 40-day prayer and fasting programme holds added significance, as we will also be interceding for Nigeria’s peace and unity. While this initiative is distinct from the national prayer conference that the Lord has instructed us to convene, it serves as a vital precursor to that larger gathering. Through this annual 40-day prayer and fasting period, God graciously reveals my yearly documented revelations to the world. I invite you to join me on this transformative journey as we seek God’s guidance, wisdom, and intervention in our personal lives and the affairs of our nation.

What message do you have for Nigerians about the current economic situation in Nigeria?

To Nigerians, I offer a message of hope and resilience. As we navigate these challenging times, let us remember that our nation has faced difficulties before and has always emerged stronger. The Lord says, ‘…for in my wrath I smote thee, but in my favour have I had mercy on thee’. ‘And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, my great army which I sent among you. ‘And ye shall eat in plenty, and be satisfied, and praise the name of the Lord your God, that hath dealt wondrously with you: and my people shall never be ashamed’ (Isaiah 60:10, Joel 2:25-26). Let us hold onto faith, hope, and love, and work together towards a brighter future for our nation. If President Tinubu heeds the call for a national prayer conference, I am confident that Nigeria will become the glory of not only Africa but the black race worldwide.

Do you have examples of nations that embarked on national prayer?

Nigerians should be ready for the national prayer. I was told that South Africa held her National Day of Prayer on December 1, 2024 and our beloved president departed from France to South Africa on the next day. I have likewise gathered that about 50 countries of the world are in the art of annual national prayer and therefore, it would not be a mistake for Nigeria to join in such a direction of honour to God. Hence, Nigerians should be ready for the national prayer and believe God for His promise of lasting solution.

Share

Please follow and like us: