It’s Clear Why Clubs Keep Bringing In Frank Lampard

No words alone can capture what Frank Lampard has achieved at Coventry City in the last one-year.

New Telegraph reports that when Doug King appointed him, Coventry City were 17th in the Championship, and a sizable portion of the fanbase remained unconvinced.

Many had preferred Ruud van Nistelrooy, who later joined then-Premier League Leicester City — a move that ultimately did not work out as he failed to prevent relegation.

Lampard, however, led the Sky Blues on an extraordinary run to the play-offs, only to see their campaign ended by a last-gasp extra-time Sunderland goal in a heartbreaking semi-final second leg.

There was no lasting hangover from that disappointment. Even their solitary defeat at Wrexham was followed by a spectacular response — one loss isolated amid ten victories.

Across all competitions, Coventry have played 52 games under Lampard, recording 29 wins, 10 draws, and 13 defeats.

Two of those defeats came in cup competitions, against Ipswich last season and Millwall this term, giving the team an impressive win ratio of 55.77%.

Frank Lampard’s high-risk, high-reward approach has delivered goals — and plenty of them — along with results, even if there have been occasional testing moments, Middlesbrough on Tuesday being a prime example.

Yet Coventry are on track to smash nearly every record in the Championship, and perhaps across the EFL as well.

As one podcast famously asked when he took the job: “Why do clubs keep hiring Frank Lampard?”

Twelve months on, I think we finally have our answer.