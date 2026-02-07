...It's Citizens' Demand – Sdp

The Social Democratic Party has joined to demand for electronic transmission of election results, saying that it is the demand of Nigerians. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party said, “the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is deeply worried by the unimaginable and unpatriotic resistance of the

leadership of the 10th Senate to positive change in our democratic journey, going by its deliberate attempts and actions in the on-going reforms on the Electoral Act, to go against the popular will of Nigerians to have a definitive legislative mandate that will allow for real-time transmission of election results.

“Across the country, citizens have unequivocally spoken and expressed their desire for democratic consolidation to have us move beyond the challenges of credible elections that we had in the 2023 general elections through the extensive nationwide public hearings that the Senate itself conducted in 2025 for the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2026.

“We should have critical reforms that will enhance and ensure transparency in our elections and build public trust, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) are fundamentally critical, particularly in having human errors reduced and to prevent manipulation of results during manual transportation by anti-democracy agents.

“It is no longer deniable that the majority of our current senators who are true patriots, Nigerian citizens and the nation’s electoral umpire itself, want us to move forward in our quest for integrity of our elections, particularly going by the positive disposition of the new leadership of the INEC to incorporate integrity into our electoral processes anchored on transparency and credible elections.”

The party then warned in strong terms that the self-serving cabals within the senate leadership can no longer hold the nation’s democracy to ransom, and demanded that the new Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) 2026 must,

as a matter of national interest, come up with an unambiguous legislative mandate and legal command on electronic transmission of results in real-time by polling unit presiding officers to avoid any possible legal manipulation of future elections.