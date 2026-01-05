It’s Beyond Money As Mozambique Target Pride Against Nigeria

The Mambas of Mozambique have said they are looking beyond the special bonus their President, Daniel Francisco Chapo, promised them to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the knockout stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Mambas, for the first time in their history, secured a Round of-16 appearance at the AFCON after finishing third in Group F, with their reward a faceoff against one of the favourites for the tournament, the Super Eagles.

After their qualification, President Chapo charged the team to go all out and defeat Nigeria, while announcing an extraordinary bonus of 500,000 meticais (N11.3m) for the team.

Some of the stars of the team, while speaking with New Telegraph in Fes, said they are looking beyond the money as they are targeting a new record after their qualification.

Midfielder Ricardo Martins Guimarães of Zire Futbol Klubu in the Azerbaijan Premier League said they are going all out to play a great game against Nigeria for their family and the country. “I think it’s normal. It’s like a bonus,” he said.

“We are here in Morocco, far from our families, and it’s our work, so it’s not about the money or about this bonus, but this is like normal, you know it’s compensation for us, it’s our work, so it’s normal.”