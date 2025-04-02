It’s Better To Build Bridges, Not Walls, Wowo Tells FCT APC

Share

The Chairman of the Unity and Reconciliation Committee (URC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Usman Jibril Wowo, has called on all aggrieved party members to foster unity rather than division.

He urged members to take advantage of the party’s internal reconciliation structure to resolve their grievances amicably, emphasizing that a united APC in the FCT would strengthen its position as the “Center of Unity.”

“Let us come together, discuss our differences, and forge a united path towards a stronger APC. The area council elections are just around the corner,” Wowo said in Abuja while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Sallah.

The APC reconciliation chairman noted that this period of religious observance coinciding with the Christian Lent season provides an opportunity for members to engage in meaningful dialogue, exercise understanding, and extend forgiveness where necessary.

“While imperfection is part of human nature, we must embrace open communication and understanding to resolve conflicts,” he added.

Wowo emphasized that Nigerians should approach conflict resolution with open minds to foster unity, especially within the party.

He highlighted that the reconciliation efforts have become crucial following the party’s underwhelming performance in the last area council elections.

“As we prepare for the next area council elections, all aggrieved members must come together, share their concerns, and seek amicable solutions. These differences can only be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

He further stressed that the APC’s reconciliation initiative aligns with the party’s constitution, which mandates efforts to retain its members and promote internal harmony.

“The party has a duty to promote reconciliation and encourage the amicable settlement of disputes among its members,” Wowo affirmed.

Acknowledging that conflicts are inevitable in any human association, he maintained that open discussions and mutual understanding would help eliminate areas of contention, allowing the party to move forward in unity.

