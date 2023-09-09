It’s An Insult For Our Players To Go For Trials Abroad – Udeze

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNIDYA, said he was fully in support of the new contract given to Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, while calling on the Nigeria Football Federation to look the way of indigenous coaches for future engagements. Excerpts:

What’s your take on the forthcoming game between Nigeria and Sao Tome Principe?

It’s a must win in as much we all know that we have qualified for next year’s AFCON. We know that we beat them 10-0 in the first leg and this time around we are playing at home so it’s just for us to prepare to give the fans what they want to see, what they came to see; a lot of skills, techniques and goals. They want to see the team play well.

For me I expect nothing less than a win but I also expect to see those who are just coming into the team for first time like Gift Orban, Victor Boniface. I want to see them in the national team; they are doing well in their clubs, so in the national team let’s also see them and what they have to offer.

There are different arguments about the game, some said it’s just a dead rubber and it should have been home-based players or unknown foreign-based, which side do you belong? I think I understand what the people are saying because we have qualified already so why bring in all our stars?

We expected to see some of our domestic league players in the local league and then mix them up with some new players who play in Europe just like Boni- face, Orban and others. Bring them in let’s see. But I understand, I think what the coach is trying to do is to bring the players together so that they can be together; eat, laugh, train together.

For me, it’s like a training match and to bring unity. I would have asked them to invite the home-based players who play in our local leagues and maybe three or five new players and bring them in let them play the game. We have qualified already and we are playing p e o p l e like Victor Osimhen in this game and the rest of them, come on. It is like bringing a gun to a pillow fight, it is unfair.

Sao Tome and Principe for the first team will be playing with foreign-based players, do you think this will make it difficult for us?

Difficult for who? If they like they should bring (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi. Where were their professionals when we beat them 10-0? It doesn’t make any difference to me. It’s like a friendly game. I don’t think there’s need for all this superstars coming in to play a game against São Tomé when we have already qualified for AFCON.

I understand that the coach is trying to bring the players together so that they can be together and all of that. You just mentioned the home-based players, don’t you think it will be difficult for the coach to pick them especially with the Nigeria league yet to kick off? That is why I said we have qualified already.

We should have brought in some of these home-based players who play in our local league to give them that opportunity to play for the Eagles. I know also that the league has not started but it hadn’t started when they went to play the qualifying games in the continental. For me, I don’t see anything wrong in inviting the home based players. The coach knows best so we just have to respect his decision.

The NPFL was supposed to start this weekend but it has been postponed again, what’s your take on this?

I know that it was going to happen because in one of our shows on radio I said it on air that I’m not sure our league is going to start this weekend because we have a Super Eagles game, and we are playing at home. I think they got it wrong there. Even as at Wednesday morning, the day the postponement was announced, they said they will play one game on Saturday and postpone the rest of the games and now they have agreed that they are not playing any game this Saturday.

They postponed all the league matches for now. I think everything boils down to proper planning. Although the IMC tried last season and now they are no more, they are now NPFL board. I think they need to do better. What we want is the improvement of our local league. These days it’s difficult for European clubs to come and buy our players playing in our local league, it’s difficult for agents that are trying to propose our players to club because our leagues are not on Television.

It is difficult. You can imagine a player playing in NPFL now, a club abroad will invite that player for trials. It’s not supposed to be so. If they are watching you on TV, they will not invite you for tryouts. They will invite you, bring you in to come and sign because already they have been following you so they know what you can do already.

Anytime your club wants to play, they will pick someone to follow and watch you. A scout will be watching you and they give an assessment that this player is a good player and they will call the club and say they want to buy this player. As long as they are not televising our leagues on TV, if any player wants to leave here, he will go there for one or two weeks trails. It is an insult because we have passed this level. It’s like our league is still in the 90s and this is 2023. A lot is supposed to have changed by now.

We are now having ex-internationals taking over the administration of clubs, Kanu Nwankwo the latest with Enyimba, do you think as a good footballer, you can also be a good administrator?

Yes you can, why not? Being an administrator is not a day’s job. That is why you see some players go back to school so as to learn more so that when they come back and get the job as an administrator they know what to do and what not to do. While some players who have not done it before when they get the job, it is as if they are learning. For me, I don’t see anything wrong with Kanu becoming the chairman of Enyimba.

He is a legend but this is not football. He is chairman and these are two different things. He is doing his best and he’s trying to fit in and learn well and fast on how to handle the club. This is a well-established Nigerian club side. The fans demand more from him. The thing is for him to listen to everybody like all the players and even the ex-players and know what is going on. He was not there before, he just joined them.

He must be very careful and bring everybody close and try to know what is going on. I know Enyimba didn’t qualify for the Champions League but these things happen sometimes if we tell ourselves the truth. It’s a learning process for him and he has learnt from that and let’s just hope next time will be different.

If you are to pick a starting 11 for this weekend game, who and who will you pick?

That is not my job and I think the coach knows best and that’s why he is the coach. He has his assistants. What I pray to see is for the new boys who are playing in Europe to be in the team. The new boy in the defense and the two new attackers, I want to see them play and see what they can give when it comes to the national team. Club football is different from national team football.

In the clubs, you train with your mates every day while in the national team you come together for four or five days and play a game and leave except there is a tournament like AFCON where you will be together for like a month. I hope they fit in and I wish all the players that are invited the best.

The NFF recently renewed the contract of Jose Peseiro, a good decision or wrong one?

He deserved the contract let’s be honest because he qualified the team already for AFCON. Why don’t you allow him lead the team to AFCON let’s see what he can offer. I just hope at the end of his current term and there is need to appoint a new coach. I hope they appoint an indigenous coach and give him a chance.

If you listen to former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in one of his songs, the song was in Igbo but the meaning is if you give this people and then you give this other people. Try everybody together. I just hope that after his contract, they will deem one of our indigenous coaches for the job. For now, I think Peseiro has done well so let the man be.