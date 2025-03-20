It’s An Impeachable Offence –PRP

Share

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The decision, the opposition party said, not only undermined the democratic framework of our nation but also constitutes a serious breach of the 1999 Constitution, which serves as the bedrock of Nigeria’s governance system.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency on the oil rich state and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

National Publicity Secretary of PRP, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, said Tinubu’s actions reflect a dangerous and unconstitutional overreach of executive power.

Ishaq called on the National Assembly to uphold its constitutional duty by categorically reject what he described as an unconstitutional action.

