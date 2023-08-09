It’s all over for Africa as Morocco succumb to France

Morocco became the last African side to be sent home from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup following a 4-0 defeat by France in Adelaide yesterday. Following a one-sided first half of this Round of 16 clash in which Les Bleues threatened to go on a rampage at Hindmarsh Stadium, Mo- rocco returned a better side in the second stanza but it was not enough. The French burst out of the blocks as early as 15 minutes into the contest through Kadidiatou Diani, before Kenza Dali’s clinical finish into the far post five minutes later. Everything the French touched turned into blue and Eugenie Le Sommer made it 3-0 for Herve Renard’s ladies by the 23rd minute. Until the halftime break, Morocco had not made any goal attempt as the Les Bleues goalkeeper Pauline PeyraudMagnin enjoyed an off day. Even after managing to steady the ship and limit France’s attacks, the North Africans still struggled to make meaningful attacks.

Related