It’s All A Lie, I Never Resigned As Lobi Coach –Amokachi

Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC, Dan – iel Amokachi, dismissed widespread reports yesterday claiming he had resigned after the team’s goalless draw against Heartland FC in Lafia.

He stated that these allegations are false and urged the club’s fans and stakeholders to disregard them. In a statement in Makurdi,

Amokachi said he “remains fully committted to the team and is well aware of the unique challenges of the Nigerian league”.

He said he is resolute in his determination to lead Lobi Stars to greater heights and sued for unity and trust in the leadership of Dr. Philip Nongu to guide Lobi Stars back to its rightful place of glory.

Meanwhile, the club has declared a one-week break from December 30 to January 5, 2025. It explained that the strategic pause is to “allow players and officials to rejuvenate, refocus, and gear up for the challenges ahead

