‘It’s A Very Tough Time, But We Can Fix Nigeria’ – Edun

The Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun has admitted that the country is going through “a very tough time”, but assures Nigerians that the country can be fixed.

The Minister spoke on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State said although the country is currently experiencing difficult times, he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have track records of providing solutions to difficult challenges.

Edun and his counterpart, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani were honoured by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and other distinguished sons and daughters of Egbaland for their nominations and appointments as Ministers.

The event was attended by former governors, Segun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Osile Oke-Ona of Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, among others.

Speaking shortly after the reception, Edun said Nigerians must continue to have faith and confidence in Tinubu in spite of the current economic situation of the country.

Edun said it was important for Nigerians not to lose hope in Tinubu’s administration, assuring that the country would soon begin to feel the positive impact of Tinubu’s reforms.

“We have done it before, but it is a very tough time and it is very important that Nigerians are encouraged, not lose hope and have confidence and trust in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ability to turn the economy around.

“He (Tinubu) has the boldness and courageous leadership and he is willing to take the tough decisions, yet at the same time he has the empathy for the ordinary people to ensure that he limits the pain and not leave them to their plights.

“He has instead intervened with all kinds of measures to assist and manage the cost of living increase that has become part of fall out of the measures that he has taken, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the adjustment of the exchange rate regime.

“So, that is why there is support for mass transit, like conversion to CNG fuel buses and other vehicles which are cheaper.

“He has provided food, and grains and he is providing money to small, even micro-enterprises as well as small and medium scale enterprises. Manufacturing companies are being given funding at cheaper and affordable rates. These are all an attempt to provide more food and reduce the cost of living while growing the economy at the same time”, Edun said.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani said Nigeria required innovative solutions to its myriads of challenges.

He pledged to provide “intentional and deliberate” leadership to Nigerian youths towards the delivery of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

His words: “For me, leadership plays a critical role in how we shape the trajectory of every society. And if we look at the world we live in today and the many challenges that we have, there is indeed a unique opportunity for leaders to contribute to helping to address many of the challenges we face as people. Of course, as we all know these challenges require innovative solutions that we must deliver through a diverse and inclusive set of leaders.

“With a very young population that has over 60 per cent of our people under 25 years of age, a lot of these people are looking for inspiration, direction and of course, a cause to unite, it is, therefore, a very unique time for us to come together to build a nation that will deliver a renewed hope and prosperity for our nation and our people.

“What I would like to do is to reaffirm my pledge to provide intentional and deliberate leadership in my role, to ensure that not only do we deliver on the mandate of our President.”