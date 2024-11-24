It’s A Sin To Marry Less Than Three Wives – Uwaezuoke

Share

Nollywood actor, Uwaezuoke has claimed that it is a sin for a man to marry less than three wives.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ugwumba TV, Stephen backed up his claims, stating that men who marry less than three wives are at risk of being poisoned by their spouses.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It’s a sin to marry one or two wives. But if you marry three or four, you will be free from sin.

“If you marry one wife your life is at risk. The safety of the director is in the hands of the security. If you marry two wives, they will conspire to poison you.

“But if you marry three or more wives, they will all be on their own and you will only be providing for them. You will be taking turns with their meals and bedrooms.”

Share

Please follow and like us: