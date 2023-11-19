It’s A Shame INEC Killing Democracy In Nigeria –Farouk

In the last five months, Nigerians have been facing a lot of hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy and the rising cost of living. In this interview, a former Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, examines the happenings in the polity and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that structural defects in the economy and extravagant lifestyle of the political class are responsible for the hardship.

What is your comment on the Supreme Court Ruling on the results of the 2023 presidential election?

When the Supreme Court rules, it is final. Any other comment, appeal or whatever should be taken to God. So, I have no comments on the decision taken by the apex court.

Were you surprised at the judgement given the volume of evidence brought before the court by the petitioners?

You know, at times, when you think that you have volumes of evidence, you really have next to nothing. If you are talking of snatching of boxes, the number of polling stations where the election took place country wide runs into hundreds of thousands. So, for you to be able to prove that the snatched boxes had a significant impact on the outcome of the election, you probably have to provide evidence from at least 60 to 70 per cent of the total polling booths.

So, you might have evidence, in your opinion, but the final decision rests with the Supreme Court. Like I said earlier on, when the Supreme Court rules and a petitioner is still not satisfied, he takes your appeal to God. The matter is in the hands of God now. The justices of the Supreme Court, themselves have said so in the case of Amaechi Vs Omehia. My friend, James Ezike, took the matter back to the Supreme Court asking them to review their judgement.

When he stood up to speak, then Chief Justice of Nigeria (I can’t remember who it was) told him in clear terms that: “After us (Supreme Court), take your matter to God.” It is the truth, bitter as it sounds.

Before the apex court delivered its judgement, a court in the United States had made a lot of revelations on the allegations of certificate forgery and…?

Excuse me, the Supreme Court has ruled and Tinubu has been declared the winner of that election. It is not about certificates; it is about an election that took place and the winner. The responsibility of the Supreme Court was to establish who won that election. So, basically, I don’t know what you want me to add. I cannot be Supreme over the Supreme Court.

In the last five months, President Tinubu has been in office. How would you assess his performance so far?

The important thing is that it is a four-year tenure and I’m sure that he must have made some promises to the Nigerian people which they expect him to fulfill. But you know, when you are campaigning, you may not know the full extent of the damage you’re inheriting until you sit down on the chair; when you read through the files and handover notes, then you will see the full extent of the challenges before you.

I don’t want to assess him within the first five months because I feel it is too early. But I know that the hardships we are experiencing are temporary. There will be a time for us to enjoy our lives again. Don’t forget that under the previous administration, we had too many windows of the foreign exchange windows.

If I know you very well and I want to help you, I can give you x- amount of dollars. You don’t need to lay a block to make millions of naira. So, change is painful and I think we are going through that painful era now.

A lot of Nigerians are groaning over increasing cost of living and they want to know how long this era of pain would last. Do you know?

Cost of living is rising and Nigerians are suffering because we do not produce. Nigeria is one country that does not produce anything, besides crude oil, that could earn her foreign exchange. I just came back from Egypt where I went for a surgery and I found out that they produce nearly everything that they use in that country. So, the cost of living will not go down; things cannot become cheap if we continue on this path of producing nothing and importing almost everything.

So, until we go back to producing times, we will remain on this path. Mind you, up till now, we are still having the security challenges. Until we fight insecurity to a standstill, we will still continue to have the problems that we have been having in agriculture and food security as well as power and industrialisation. So, in my opinion, I think we should give the government a little more time. Five months is too short a time to assess their performance.

It is often said that the morning tells the day but …?

Excuse me, not every morning that tells the day. It is not true.

In the midst of the economic downturn, huge debt burden and high cost of living, the political class seems to be preoccupied with the acquisition of SUVs and other luxuries. Do you think this is right?

No. No. No. That’s a very wrong thing to do. In every ramification, it is very wrong and I call on Mr. President to put a stop to that exercise. In fact, the sight of the convoys of some public office holders is nauseating, to say the least. In a very poor economy, that he (Tinubu) has inherited, we must see it reflected in the going in and out of our public office holders. It should reflect in all that the administration does. Whether the administration is APC or PDP or Labour Party, it must all reflect the mood of the nation and the state of our economy.

In any case, if we must buy new vehicles, why are we not buying from Innoson Motors, which is a local automobile company? What is wrong with the old cars that the previous occupants of the offices were using before now? If they had taken them away, retrieve them and hand them over to the newly elected or appointed persons. If he or she who was in office had taken the official cars and was not given to them, it means they were stolen. Then you treat them accordingly. But in all that they do. in words and in deed, they must reflect the mood of the nation.

You cannot tell the citizens to tighten their belts because times are hard while you continue to display opulence. We must call on them, our leaders, to do what is right at all times. We should never ever be tired of telling them to do what is right.

What are your thoughts on the removal of subsidy?

I endorsed the removal of subsidy. If the President had not removed it, he would be reneging on his campaign promises. Before the election, he said it will be removed if he is elected. Who is actually getting the subsidy? Are we not just making some people rich? Who are those that are benefitting from the subsidy? Can you give me one name? But we know that there is a subsidy.

Yes, before the removal, fuel was cheaper but at what cost to the national treasury? So, I think I endorse the removal because I know that if we deregulate and unbundle the sector, you and I can import fuel and we can sell at our own prices. Why were we buying the fuel at the same price all over Nigeria? I think that we need to cut our coats according to our clothes.

Are you comfortable that the way the government removed the subsidy without a clear plan of action, leaving Nigerians stranded?

Excuse me. Are these Nigerians in support of the removal of subsidy? Do you prefer to continue to have a few faceless people collecting billions of Naira fraudulently from the public treasury in the name of subsidy?

What about the palliatives the government promised but hasn’t delivered to citizens?

Excuse me. Nigeria is indebted to God knows how much and funding is essential to procuring palliatives. Everything takes its own time. But the removal of subsidy, I endorse whole- heartedly.

Don’t you think the government should have waited until it had firmed up the plans to cushion the effect of the policy on the masse?

How can you continue with an illegality because you are preparing grounds for it next year? Don’t forget that if you have malaria and you’re the one that likes injection, the injection is a painful thing but you need that injection to get well. That is the stage in which we are now.

Tinubu has been accused of gross nepotism going by the nature of appointments he has made since he assumed power. What is your view on this?

First of all, I don’t see any nepotism in the issue. The President is at liberty to choose his team f r o m all over Nigeria and you have five or six Yoruba states. You may want to say that the economy is manned by one tribe, but they are not from one state. So, I want us to look at it from the prism of performance. For me as a citizen of Nigeria, I want people who can perform and if in the opinion of the President, the people that can perform for him are from the South-West, I have no problem with that, for as long as those people will come and perform.

For instance, give me a good road to Kaduna. We’ve had people from our own zone populating the last administration and the road to Kaduna is still undone. The former President (Muhammadu Buhari) has a house in Kaduna and up till now, he will go through potholes and what have you to get to his house. So, it is not about where people come from; it’s about who, in the opinion of the President, can perform. Unfortunately, the last administration failed woefully on this matter.

It is my hope and desire that this one doesn’t fail and that he (Tinubu) has made the right choices. Let us also not forget that if the choices are good and the appointees do well, the accolades go to the President and if they do badly, the condemnation and shame will go to him too. Let me also remind you that when Nigeria is playing a football match, it doesn’t matter where the players come from within Nigeria. As long as they are scoring goals and winning games, we all will keep cheering for them.

It is only when they begin to fail that we begin to see where they come from and where they don’t come from. So, for me, the choice is his own and he (Tinubu) has made his choice. But I pray to God that that choice is a good one because if it is a good one, we shall all benefit from it.

What about the Federal Character principle enshrined in our Constitution which stipulates that one section of the country should not dominate the governance system?

If you want to raise the issue of federal character, all the states of the federation are represented in the cabinet. and that us what the law states. I also want to say that there is no small ministry. Any one that you are put in, you should make your mark. Nothing is small.

How would you react to the conflict between a godfather and a godson in Rivers State?

It is not only happening in Rivers State. Anywhere people play God, they run into this kind of problem. I think we should allow democracy to grow. The governor of every state belongs to a political party. As a serving governor you must have a favourite from among your lieutenants, no matter how you pretend. It is only natural. All godfathers and godsons in our own clime have always had problems. But, you know, until you speak to the godfather and the godson, you might not understand what exactly is the problem.

You will only be hearing rumours that the godfather wants this; the godfather wants that; it might not be true. However, only very few people can help you to power or appoint you to an office and hands off to allow you to do your job without breathing down your neck. Everybody needs a helping hand but in the course of your rising to power there might have been some things that we agreed upon. If there is anything we agreed upon, it behooves on you to ensure that you fulfil your own end of the bargain.

As long as there is a bargain or agreement, you better keep. Even if you are the godfather, if there is an agreement between you and your godson, try and keep your own part for peace to reign. Don’t shift the goal post in the middle of the game.

There is a perception that our democracy is not growing given the nature of our elections. What do you have to say about last Saturday’s off-cycle elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa?

Without election there is no democracy. Election is a foundation for democracy because it allows the people to choose whoever they want to govern them. But when you refuse to allow the people to have their choice, then you have cancelled democracy. It is rather unfortunate what transpired in the name of election in either of the states, but the worst-case scenario was in Kogi State.

How can the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in all honesty announce a winner in an election that they themselves said that in a particular Local Government Area, nine out of 10 wards had their result sheets already filled ahead of the poll? How can you have results in an election that has not taken place?

They also talked about an additional four or five local government areas within the same region with a similar problem and then they went ahead to announce a winner. Haba! INEC is killing our democracy. It’s very unfortunate. It’s a shame. The commission said it was investigating the issue of pre- arranged results but still went ahead to announce a winner. How long does it take to investigate? Even as we are speaking today, we haven’t heard the outcome of their investigation.

Before we know it, all those people who wrote the results of an election that was yet to take place; all the people who stuffed the ballot papers and all the other people found contravening the rules of the election may just go scot free. What’s going on? It’s a shame. The current INEC is killing democracy in Nigeria. It’s a shame, I must say. But if I may ask: What right does INEC have to appoint professors from the universities as Returning Officers during these elections?

What’s the rationale? Is it because of the fact that the current INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu and the one before him (Jega) are professors? In any case the corruption in the university system is even worse than the one in the electoral system.

What about the judiciary and its conflicting judgements on the elections?

That’s another story. The kind of judgements that they give these days are amazing. Look at the judgement of the gubernatorial election in Kaduna State. I don’t know…. but I think the judiciary should purge itself. But let me still stay on INEC – How come that the last election in Kogi State was not declared inconclusive?

How come that the election in Kano State was declared inconclusive because of a challenge in five wards of one local government but in Kogi where five or six local government areas had results before the election, it was not declared inconclusive?

What advice do you have for INEC on curtailing electoral violence?

It is not only INEC that is involved in the electoral process. All the stakeholders need to work together to ensure that our elections are free, fair and credible. The electoral officers should do their job with fear or favour. The police should ensure that law and order prevail before, during and after the election. But what I don’t understand is the deployments the Police makes during these elections. At times, you’ll hear them say they have deployed 22,000 personnel to one state. How do they move them?

The other thing is that in spite of these heavy deployments, the thugs are still able to have their way. My advice is that there is no election day crime. Any crime committed on election day is a crime and should be punished. It is very sad that at every election you will hear that all kinds of atrocities took place but at the end, nobody is brought to book. People must be punished for any kind of wrong doing whether it is on election day or any other day for that matter.

What do you think we can do to save this democracy?

Let those who are in authority put the right people in the right position. Let those in positions of authority take decisions based on the truth. We cannot continue to dilly dally over electoral and governance issues. Somewhere you say it is inconclusive and, in another case, you say it is not in- conclusive. For God’s sake, these conflicting decisions will continue to give the impression that water has passed under the bridge.

The people who are voted into office should know that they are servants of the people and they should choose wisely, those who will help them deliver this service to the people. They should remember that when they serve well, they will be applauded but when they finish badly and go, they should be prepared to be booed at every occasion they go to on retirement.

What advice do you have for public office holders?

Like I told you, I’ve served in various administrations in the past. When I was appointed a Commissioner in Kaduna State we were sworn in on a Friday and on Saturday, we followed the Military Governor, Big Gen. Lawal Jafarau Isah (rtd), a fine gentleman, to the Trade Fair. He was the main guest and we were just accompanying him. So, we were just waiting for him to finish so we can enter the car and go. But when we were going in the convoy, he suddenly stopped. We all stopped.

He came down from the car and started calling on somebody he saw walking across the road. When they met, they exchanged pleasantries and all that and we were wondering who the fellow was to him. When we got back to the Government House, the Governor said ‘don’t be surprised at what you have just seen now. You know, this work that I’m doing is a temporary job, when I finish this job, you see that my longtime friend you saw me with, I’m going to meet him and I don’t want it to be difficult for me when we meet again.’

Today, what are we seeing in our system? People who never had a hand in your being a Governor or President – they call them Security and Protocol. As a Governor, a security man holds your phone. He is the one who determines who talks to you on that phone and who doesn’t. This means that even those who helped you into office may not be able to reach you while you’re there. They helped you because they believed that you can do it but you have been cut off from certain people you need to see.

The whole thing has been bastardised. In some cases, Commissioners can’t see their Governor, Ministers can’t see their President. But democracy is about the people, getting vital information from these people, sifting and working with it and giving to the people what they need now. So, like I said, security and protocol are killing democracy.