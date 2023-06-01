It’s A Lie, Chukwueze Plays Down Link With Real Madrid

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze has played down speculations linking him with a move to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old Nigerian international, who has been in outstanding form this season, expressed his commitment to Villarreal while not ruling out the possibility of seeking new experiences in his career.

Chukwueze’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly by Real Madrid, who have reportedly been closely monitoring his progress. The winger’s contributions have been pivotal, with 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Villarreal, including two goals scored against Real Madrid at the prestigious Santiago Bernabeu.

But when asked in an interview with El Pais about the reported interest from Real Madrid, Chukwueze dismissed the rumours, stating, “That’s just noise. My dream is to play again in Europe with Villarreal. I have a contract until 2024, and I hope not to be free. The Roigs have behaved very well with me.

They are like my family. The right thing is for me to leave good money in this club.” While Chukwueze’s termination clause exceeds €60 million, his potential availability as a free agent next year could reduce the financial investment required to secure his services.