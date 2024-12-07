ITPN, HATMAN sign MoU on human capital development

Share

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) aimed at enhancing manpower development of the Nigerian tourism.

The signing of the MoU, which took place recently at the ITPN Headquarter Office in Abuja, has Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, signing for ITPN, while Dr Lilian C. Managwu, President of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria, signed on behalf of HATMAN.

Odusanwo noted that the MoU signifies the Institute’s recognition of the need for collaboration in the discharge of its objectives as it relates to professional development and upscaling in the industry through articulation of awards, complementary activities and skill training for the purpose of advancing the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria.

He further stated that the MoU is meant to provide the tourism sector with quality human resources that will ensure quality service delivery in line with global best practices, stressing that the agreement will strengthen the relationship between the Institute, as an awarding body and HATMAN, as a body of professional managers in the tourism sector for the implementation of the country’s vocational training needs and skill acquisitions.

While Managwu disclosed that the uniqueness of the MoU as one that will enhance capacity building in Nigeria’s tourism, improving the quality of services and experiences offered to tourists and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

First National Deputy President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and immediate past President of HATMAN, and now Chairman of HATMAN Board of Trustees, , Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, said it was a welcome development as the partnership will enhance tourism development in Nigeria in the creation of new opportunities for economic growth and job creation in the country.

