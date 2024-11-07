It‘ll Be Disaster If Nigeria Fails To Qualify For 2026 World Cup – Oliseh

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has stated that it will be nothing but a disaster if the country fails to reach the next World Cup.

The Super Eagles are currently placed 5th on the table of six teams, and they will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in the next game. Former Borussia Dortmund player told Supersport TV that it will be bad if Africa can have 10 representatives without Nigeria at the World Cup. ”

Africa could be represented by as many as 10 countries at the next World Cup, we’re at the risk of not being one of these countries, and it will be a disaster if Nigeria does not qualify”.

” I was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for 6 weeks on the FIFA study Group, and it was painful that Nigeria was not there”, he said.

Meanwhile, Rwanda are topping the 2026 World Cup qualifying Group C, which houses the Super Eagles, after they won 1-0 at Lesotho, while South Africa moved to second after they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 today.

