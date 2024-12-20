Itire Ikate-Adire Producers Graduate 40 Members

Share

As part of efforts to create work among youths with a view to preventing crime in the society, the Adire Producers Sector in Itire- Ikate Local Council Development Area of Lagos State yesterday graduated 40 members of the community.

The ceremony, which was the third edition is part of the programmes designed by the leadership of the association to give back to the society.

The programme, held at ItireIkate Local Council Development Area, Secretariat, had in attendance, prominent dignitaries, including the executive Chairman of the LCDA, Hon Dr. Ahmed Apatira, the Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, Hon. Aisha Adamu Augie, President, National Union of Textile Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Peter Godonu among others.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Apatira, applauded the efforts of the leadership of the Itire-Ikate Adire Producers Association in the Local Council Development Area He noted that his administration will continue to offer support that is needed in creating employment opportunities for the youths of the community.

“It is our plan to support any idea that is geared towards improving the lives of the people of this community and this is one of the area we are looking at in terms of youth empowerments.

“The Adire production training will always come in handy in reducing crimes in the community and further give hope to the youths.

Chairman, Itire Ikate Adire Producers Association, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, expressed delight at the achievements of the association under his leadership.

He said the graduation ceremony of the 40 members marked another milestone in the history of the Itire Ikate Adire Producers Association.

He said the idea was to give back to the society, adding that the success recorded would help in driving the community development initiative of the leaders, spreading across the local government.

