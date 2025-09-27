Itiako Ikpokpo: It’s A Shame That Nigeria Can Only Boast Of One Approved Stadium

The chairman of Delta State Athletic Association, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said the state’s athletes should be ready for three important championships in 2026. Excerpts…

How has it been handling the affairs of athletics in Delta State as the Chairman Delta State Athletics Association?

Slow and steady. It was in the process of wanting to be the AFN president, the chairman of the sports commission of Delta State appointed me as chairman. By the way, it’s a thankless job because it’s not a job that has salary pay. I think it’s out of my passion for sports. Having said that, you know that I’m also the proprietor of the Niger Delta Games. We have been trying to see how best to reshape the fortunes of athletics in Delta State. We have been number one in the country in the past and we want to continue that way. I can tell you that it is going to be a gradual process, we are looking at all the issues and hoping that we’re able to streamline all our programmes for the coming year and before the end of the year, get them all out to the public. We are getting on it and we can take it one step at a time.

So what and what should Nigerians expect from Delta State ahead next year in Track and Field?

A lot. Next year we have the sports festival in Enugu. The local government sports festival will likely take place which will be the sports festival for Delta States. And so many other programmes likewise the Niger Delta Games is also taking place. So there’s a lot lined up for them to prepare the athletes for the future. So in fact next year alone, three huge calendar programmes are taking place for athletics around the country. I think that is a boost for us.

Delta State is like the bedrock of sports in Nigeria, but it’s like other states are trying to take over judging from some of the last events, especially the Niger Delta Sports Festival, where Bayelsa upstaged Delta. Any plans to change the tide?

Bayelsa did not upstaged Delta at the Niger Delta Games, it was the first edition by the Niger Delta Development Commission who happened to be our partner, and it was so named Niger Delta Sports Festival because they were celebrating their 25 years anniversary, and since it was the first edition, there was nothing like Bayelsa upstaging Delta as at that time because Delta never won it before.

After the first edition of Niger Delta Games, what should Nigerians expect from the second edition?

We are preparing, I’m sure that in the next few weeks or so, you will hear from us about how far we have gone in terms of preparations.

Nigeria recently bided to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Some people are saying it’s the right thing to do while some are saying, no, there are lot of things to spend money on. For you, what do you think is the right thing?

I think I’d have to move away from the argument now that we have submitted our official bid. What do we do? My area of concern will be those who are at the forefront of biding. I don’t think those are the best that Nigeria has, I mean, I don’t know the team, apparently, you know, they are not very well known names in the country. When you are getting people to bid, you are looking at people who have been at international stage. Someone like Her Excellency Amina Mohammed GCON, the United Nations Secretary General, you have several global ambassadors, Allen Onyema, Aliko Dangote, people who can be the face of it. So I don’t know what’s really happening. Initially I wasn’t too impressed. I believe that the money should be used to develop our sports in the country as a whole, initially I think it was all for the ego because our sports is suffering. We need to really develop sports better. Imagine we don’t have a standard stadium in this country, neither for athletics, nor for football, apart from the one approved in Akwa Ibom State for World Cup qualifiers by CAF and FIFA. So we need to take sports seriously and invest in it. We remember what happened at the last All African Games when the likes of Amos Adamu organised the games, but after then what happened? Look at the Abuja Stadium, will you be proud of the fact that we’re not using it to full capacity? So I think that those are the questions that the chairman of the National Sports Commission and the DG, Who, yes, are doing their best, new vision. But I think that they need to be more proactive, the presidency needs to understand that there’s a lot that needs to be done. But now that they have finally submitted their bid, what we need to do is support them, see how they can get it done. I have a challenge with those involved in the process because they are not names that are known to us. You can’t leave the bidding system to those who have been involved in sports alone, it’s beyond that. I hope now that we have bided, we able to win it and then we take it from there.

You mentioned facilities and I think the biggest problem is not about building but maintaining the facilities. Do you subscribed to the opinion that facilities should be given to private sector to manage?

Sport is expensive and the government should do the foundational things which are to ensure that they laid the proper foundation. Unfortunately sponsors are not coming out to support sports. I see that as a problem. But they are all quick to donate to political engagements; I don’t think that’s fair enough. You can’t really have enough, no too low a value from sports. It gives you the coverage you need everywhere in the world. A sportsman can reach a million people much more than a politician. That’s the truth because sports unites people. And you’re looking at everywhere around the world. As a politician, if I am talking or campaigning, my audience will likely just be around the country. Every sportsman who tunes on to the TV and sees somebody running, you know, doing something about sports, they want to watch, irrespective of your color or where you come from. So I think that the federal government, the state government, the local government needs to invest heavily in sports. And when they have done that, the corporate organisations, corporate world should come in. I give kudos to an organisation like Premium Trust Bank. Whether you like it or not, they are doing well, and a few others who are doing their best to try to add value to the sporting industry. But it’s not enough. Premium Trust is one of how many banks?

As the proprietor of the Niger Delta Games, you are able to bring in so many sponsors, what do you think the government should do to bring in these sponsors especially in terms of incentives?

You know, some of these things are not conversations for the media but I think that, I mean, when it comes to sports sponsorship, the current DG of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, without any doubt, is in the top three in the country when it comes to getting sponsors for sporting events. He’s been doing that for many years and doing very well. So, he should know what to do. I think what the federal government needs to do is support them to get the people on the table. They need to get the right people on the table. Imagine what happened in Tokyo; forget all the excuses the AFN was giving. Of course, they’re part of our family, but we know what happened. So I think that the federal government needs to sit down with them. Let people understand the value they will get from sponsorships and gradually it will begin to happen. Sorry I didn’t mention, Access Bank is also doing well with sports. I think a lot of them need to come out of their holes and add value to society and help build what we are doing today. I mean, see what Niger Delta Development Commission is doing with sport within the region. Nine states, that’s huge. Three thousand athletes during the maiden Niger Delta Games and we were able to discovered through the Godwin Enakhena committee about 600 athletes. We’re now streamlining them to about a 100 who we believe are good for the future. We’re not just, I mean, we’re giving them a platform. NDDC is not planning to own athletes, but they are pumping money to ensure that we give them the right environment to engage and support them. And that’s what I’m talking about.

The Olympics is in three years’ time, what do you think we need to do to be at the podium in Los Angeles Games?

What we are doing at the moment. Having more competitions to discover and prepare these athletes.

World Athletics Championships ended recently, one medal from Nigeria, what would be your take about the performance?

I’m not going to have any comments about what they’ve done or what they’ve achieved. Let them come back. But the most important thing is let’s give them the benefit of the doubts because they are listening to people’s comments. They are reading people’s comments and they can see what people are saying about what has happened. But let’s allow them to do what is right. I think the future will be better and they will get it right as they continue to work. The truth is everybody has different ways of doing things. The most important thing is the results. Let’s see what they can do and let’s see how we can support them to achieve the needed results.