ITF Targets 100,000 Artisans For Global Upgrade In 2025

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has announced plans to train and upgrade 100,000 artisans across Nigeria in 2025 under its flagship “Skill-Up Artisan Super” programme, as part of efforts to close the nation’s skills gap and elevate vocational training to global standards.

Speaking during an inspection tour of ITF training centres in Jos, the ITF Director-General, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, said the initiative is designed to eliminate quackery, restore dignity to skilled trades, and build a workforce that can compete internationally.

“We are committed to raising Nigeria’s artisans to international standards across trades like plumbing, masonry, tailoring, bricklaying, auto mechanics, and electrical work,” Dr. Ogun stated.

He disclosed that while 29,000 artisans were trained in 2024, the 2025 goal is to more than triple that number, focusing on upskilling those already in the field rather than offering only basic training.

“Upskilling will restore pride, increase income opportunities, and help artisans transition from quackery to professionalism,” he added.

Dr. Ogun acknowledged concerns over the preference for foreign artisans from Ghana, Togo, and Benin Republic, attributing this to a lack of finishing, professionalism, and soft skills among many Nigerian artisans. “That’s why we’re upgrading their capabilities to global standards,” he explained.

To ensure sustainability and transparency, Ogun announced plans for a digital artisan marketplace that will allow users to search and hire certified artisans by location and trade specialty. “If you need a plumber in Rantya, for example, you’ll be able to find qualified options online with ratings and reviews for accountability,” he said.

A national monitoring committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Industry, NASIMA, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and NECA has also been established to independently assess training centres nationwide.

Dr. Ogun further unveiled the ITF Model School Dual Education System, set to launch in September 2025. The innovative initiative integrates academic learning with vocational training for secondary school students.

“This dual system is a game-changer. We’re showing that skill acquisition is just as important as formal education,” he said.

Under the programme, students will attend regular classes until early afternoon, then transition to the ITF Model School Skills Academy for hands-on training in fields like fashion design, embroidery, welding, culinary arts, and ICT. Training will be free and government-funded.

Students will undergo two hours of training on weekdays and three hours on weekends and holidays over a two-year period. Upon completion, they will sit for internationally recognised certification exams such as those from City & Guilds, qualifying them for employment locally and abroad.

The programme will initially begin with JSS1 and SS1 students at the ITF Staff School in Jos, before being replicated across all six geopolitical zones.

To encourage flexibility, Ogun said students will have opportunities to switch trade areas, while parents will receive entrepreneurship training to support their children’s vocational ambitions.

“For students who show determination and resilience, we will incubate small businesses for them before they even enter university. Our goal is to make them self-reliant and capable of funding their own higher education,” he said.

Teachers involved in the programme are undergoing specialised training, and only certified ITF trainers will lead sessions.

“Importantly, students will not pay a single penny,” Ogun stressed. “Many impactful programmes like this are happening, but the public doesn’t always know about them. This is just the beginning, we are building a generation that will thrive academically and practically.”