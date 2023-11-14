ITF Surpasses Projected N48.873bn Revenue In 2023

…Targets N66. 473bn In 2024

The Industrial Training Fund ( ITF), on Tuesday, disclosed that it surpassed the N48.873 billion revenue projected for the 2023 fiscal year by generating N51.344 billion as of the third quarter of the year.

The training agency, also said that it had projected N66.473 billion as revenue generation in 2024, N69.744 billion in 2025 and N73.2 billion in 2026.

Director General of the Fund, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, made the disclosure at an interface with Senate’s joint Committees on Finance, Appropriation, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debts at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The ITF boss who made the submissions through the Director of Finance and Accounts, Hajia Safiya Atta Mansoor, said out of the generated revenue, N14billion had been remitted into the consolidated Revenue Fund just as 50% of the revenue, used for reimbursement of employers of labour.

According to her, ITF’s three sources of revenue are training funds, cost fees and other incomes.

In beefing up revenue generation for the agency, the ITF DG informed the committee members that the National Artisans Registration and Development Programme would soon be put in place for the registration of artisans across the country and facilitating their operations corporately.

“Within my short stay in Nigeria, I observed that artisan jobs in the country, have been taken over by Beninoises, Ghanaians and Togolese which should not be so because there is no job Nigerians cannot do.

“To stem the tide, ITF under my leadership, would soon put in place, the National Artisans Registration and Development Programme to register our artisans and position them for jobs due to them,” he said.

He added that ITF is a big organisation with 16 Directors, two head offices, 41 Area Offices, 5 Skills and Training Centres, 14 Vocational Skills and Training Centres etc.

The joint committee looking into projections made by the executive for 2022 to 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP), however, tasked the agency to direct its finance department to tidy up slight discrepancies observed in the reports submitted to it.

The observed discrepancies, as stated by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East ) , must be corrected this week before the committee submits its report to the Senate.