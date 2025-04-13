ITF Halts Starter Packs For Graduates, Artisans 

Share

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has discontinued the practice of distributing starter packs to graduates of its skills training programs.

Instead, the Fund is now prioritizing certification by both local and international awarding bodies to ensure trainees are qualified for opportunities in both the domestic and global markets.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of ITF, Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, while briefing journalists in Abuja.

The briefing followed the completion of ITF’s latest round of assessments of privately-owned training centers collaborating with the Fund on the SUPA (Skill-Up Artisans) program across Nigeria.

As ITF begins deployment and training under SUPA Phase II, it aims to increase the number of participating privately-owned training centers from 880 to 1,500.

This expansion is necessary to meet the target of graduating 100,000 artisans in this phase.

According to the Director-General, the 100,000 artisans will be drawn from the 29,000 who graduated from SUPA Foundation Program (Phase I) in 2024, as well as from the over 700,000 artisans currently registered on the SUPA platform.

Given the nationwide spread of this population, the Fund emphasized the need for at least two training centers per Local Government Area to ensure accessibility for all participants.

The accreditation process for training centers is thorough, involving the examination of corporate structures, evaluation of physical infrastructure, appraisal of training equipment, and assessment of instructors’ competence and qualifications. Each training center must first register on the SUPA platform.

Following accreditation, the ITF will publish a categorized list of approved training centers under categories “A”, “B”, and “C”.

Artisans will then be deployed to centers based on proximity to their residential addresses. This exercise is scheduled to be completed before April 30, 2025.

Ogun revealed that the Fund plans to invest significantly in boosting the capacities of accredited training centers to meet the SUPA program’s goal of international certification.

Over 3,000 instructors from the 880 accredited centers have already undergone “train-the-trainer” courses.

Additionally, the Fund is developing a comprehensive system to support equipment supply to training centers and exploring options to improve access to finance.

To eventually produce 2 million trained artisans annually, the ITF will need to collaborate with at least 10,000 well-established, privately-owned training centers.

This effort is a key part of building a skill ecosystem in Nigeria that will cultivate manpower to meet industrial demand while offering continuous development and lifelong learning for graduates.

Ogun reiterated that SUPA Phase II will include soft skills training in project management, professional ethics and patriotism, as well as industrial health and safety.

For project management, the ITF is partnering with the Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (CIPMN) to provide specialized certification. CIPMN will also oversee both the examination and certification processes.

SUPA Phase II is an eight-week program. Successful artisans will progress to SUPA Phase III, which focuses on technical training comprising 30% theory and 70% practical as well as entrepreneurship training.

Ogun emphasized that although the SUPA initiative was assigned to ITF to combat quackery, unemployment, and youth restiveness, it aligns fully with the Fund’s core mandate.

It also addresses the long-standing challenge of supplying contributing employers with skilled manpower to sustain their businesses.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight, the Minister of Industry for his leadership, and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance for their unwavering support.

He also acknowledged the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and other key stakeholders for backing the SUPA initiative.

He assured Nigerians that the impact of ITF’s work will soon be evident through the emergence of better-trained, highly skilled artisans across various trades nationwide.

