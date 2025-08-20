ITF DG Condoles APC Nat’l Chairman Over Mother’s Demise

Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) All Progressives Congress (APC), The, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, has commiserated with the Chairman of theProfessor Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

Dr Ogun, who conveyed his condolences in a letter to Prof Yilwatda on Wednesday, the DG noted the pains of losing a mother.

He described the deceased as a woman of great virtue and deep faith who impacted her community positively.

The DG’s letter reads in part: “The loss of a mother is one of the most profound and painful experiences, for in her, we find unconditional love, strength, wisdom, and prayers that shape our journey through life.

“Mama Lydia was not only a pillar in your family, but by all accounts, she was a woman of great virtue and deep faith whose influence extended beyond her immediate community.

“Her passing, while a painful loss, should also be a moment of gratitude to God for a life well-lived in service, humility, and grace.

“Her legacy lives on—not only in the values she instilled in her children and loved ones—but also in the lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

“Please be assured of our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We pray that God Almighty grants you and the entire Yilwatda family the strength, comfort, and peace needed to bear this irreparable loss. May Mama Lydia’s soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.” He concluded.