ITF: 100,000 SUPA Trainees To Sit For Soft Skills Examinations

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has announced that about 100,000 trainees participating in the second phase of its Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) programme will sit for examinations on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Jos by the Head of Press and Public Relations of ITF, Mr. Thomas Ngor, said the examinations will be administered by the Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (CIPMN). The assessment will test trainees’ proficiency in soft skills, including project management, occupational health and safety, and professional ethics.

According to the statement, these modules are designed to strengthen artisans’ capacity to meet global standards.

The Director-General of ITF, Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to training, certifying, and licensing Nigerian artisans with internationally recognised credentials.

“Our goal is to build an indigenous workforce capable of competing with their global peers,” Dr. Ogun said, stressing that internationally accredited certifications would help reduce unemployment and address socio-economic challenges by equipping artisans with marketable skills.

He disclosed that ITF had secured approval from City & Guilds London (UK) as one of its accredited examination centres in Nigeria, enabling artisans to earn prestigious certifications across various trades. Discussions are also ongoing with ALBERK QA TECHNIC of Turkey and other global certification bodies to expand available credentials.

Dr. Ogun added that the SUPA certification framework integrates global qualifications, thereby enabling Nigerian artisans to pursue job opportunities abroad and contribute to foreign exchange earnings.

Outlining the process, he explained that the programme operates on a three-tier structure: a Foundation phase for basic skills, SUPA I for soft skills development (culminating in the upcoming CIPMN exams), and SUPA II for advanced technical training.

He noted that successful trainees receive certifications validating their skills for employment, international placements, or entrepreneurship.

The DG also commended CIPMN for its pivotal role in implementing the SUPA programme, describing it as a steadfast partner since inception.

“We are confident that the examinations they will oversee will meet the high standards expected,” he said