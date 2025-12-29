Item Community To Host Otti, Honour Aruma Oteh

The Item community in the Bende Local Government Area in Abia State will tomorrow honour Governor Alex Otti during the 2025 Item Day Celebration.

Former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director-General Aruma Oteh will be honoured with a Grand Merit Award at the event.

The event scheduled for the Akanu Item Primary School, according to the planning committee, underscores the collective resolve of the committee to sustain unity, self-help, and collaboration, harnessing shared resources and talents for accelerated community development in partnership with the IDA.

Otti will be honoured for his visionary leadership and remarkable strides in repositioning Abia for growth and development, while Oteh will be honoured for the fame she has brought to the community.

The Chairman of the event Ojay Eke will also be decorated for his remarkable contributions to the development of Item alongside with CoChairman Chukwuemeka Ogwo Mba.

Several projects, in cluding the Amaekpu Item Health Centre with a mini-ambulance, construction of a section of the Okoko–Ugwueke Road, boreholes and power transformers, will be inaugurated at the event.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will also be appreciated for his remarkable commitment to education and road infrastructure development in Item.

They include the newly constructed classroom block at Okai Item Primary School and the donation of chairs and desks to three primary schools within the community.

Other dignitaries expected .Dr. Ibekwe Nnamdi Chimdi, member representing Bende North Constituency, and Uwabunkeonye Bassey, Executive Chairman of Bende Local Government Area. The Father of the Day is Sir Akwari Ukpabi, with the Spiritual Father of the Day, the Methodist Church Archbishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha.