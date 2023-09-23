ITELE D ICON: I Want Reviews That Would Challenge Me to Be Better

Nollywood actor, producer, director and scriptwriter, Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as ‘Itele d’ Icon,’ is a talent whose role interpretation is quite commendable, no wonder he got a lot of accolades playing ‘Gbogunmi’ in JagunJagun movie. A former boxer, Itele in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about his journey through the industry, how RMD inspires him among others. Excerpts:

You have transitioned from just a mere actor to a brilliant producer cum director. How did you manage to excel in all?

As an actor, the first thing I do is that when I am cast in a movie, when I read the script, I write down the characters in the script and I try to understand the story. After that I read my character and see how I can make myself stand out in the movie by not doing like any other person.

I create my own sync and my signature to make it different. That is what I do. If you learnt with stage and you understand, all these things will help you. As a producer and director, that aspect of art help brings out my character to life.

Knowing that these days, a lot of filmmakers cast you for gangster roles, don’t you feel stereotyped at some point?

To me, I am a versatile actor and I’ve done a lot of stories. Sometimes you see me cry; the reason you see me in action parts is that we Yorubas, the cinema structure is just accepting us now and that is what we have been praying for. The action role is part of it.

If you see me in another movie, you will see me play another role. The one we are taking to the cinema now is action and that is why you are seeing me in that light. I am not stereotyped because I can fit into any role.

Having acted in so many movies, which of the roles do you think you are most comfortable with playing?

Honestly, I will say my movie titled ‘Kesari’ because it is one movie whose character I totally understood well because I had the inspiration of the movie even before we shot it. And I created a hero who no one can kill and I was able to do justice to the character knowing that I had already been rehearsing and much later we shot the movie.

You are a filmmaker of many parts, which do you find more fulfilling?

That will definitely be acting because that is what I enjoy most and I do that effortlessly. If I was given opportunity to make two choices, I would have chosen acting and scriptwriting. Being an actor for me is inborn and at every opportunity, I give my 100 percent for good productions and accolades.

Are you at a point of your career where you can say you have made it all?

Made it all ke! I have not even arrived because I still have a long way to go.

Some of your colleagues have praised your directing skills. What do you do differently?

Being a good filmmaker is not a function of how educated one is. Movies are about mirroring life. If one did not attend a tertiary institution but one is knowledgeable about life, one would make a fine movie producer and director. I have passed through the school of life, so I know what I am doing.

Secondly, I am surrounded by learned people and that has fine-tuned my skills. I was trained by Don Richard and he is good at what he does. I train myself by attending courses online too. I am also naturally gifted, and directing comes easily for me.

You must have admired the works of some veterans in the industry, who are those that inspire you the most?

I love RMD so much because ever since I have been following his works, I have never seen him act low in movies, he maintains an unbeatable standard and that is one attribute of his that endears me to his craft. Also, Femi Adebayo, an industry legend that I have known for about 15 years with positive energy.

One quality I love about him is the fact that he rejoices with winners at any level. For instance, when my movie Kesari was breaking records on YouTube as the first Nigeria movie to reach two million views, he called me to encourage me never to relent and stick humbly to my craft; he rejoices with others and that is why you see him winning at all times too.

Streaming platforms are beginning to invest in the creative industry; don’t you think this is the right time for Yoruba filmmakers to key into it also?

Yes, it is the right time for us to tap into that. It’s a dream come true for all of us because we have been looking for a source to sell our movies not only in the cinemas and YouTube. If you can remember that seven to 10 years ago there was no Netflix, we only took our movies to National Theaters and post on YouTube.

Now that they are coming, I believe that everyone is happy because that is what we need to showcase our talents and to sell our movies outside the country and for some people that are not Nigerians to see it, to get global views. It’s a good one for us and I believe that we all appreciate it.

Your work ‘Kesari the king’ is still showing in cinemas; were you not afraid been your first cinema job?

Truth is, I didn’t wake up and decide to take my film to the big screen. I waited so long for this. It’s a dream come true for me. I have been having this dream for a long time. I have been waiting for the right time and that I did through proper planning.

I never wanted to shoot a lesser quality movie, that is why it took me so long to shoot a standard cinema movie that I am proud of. I didn’t rush or copy anybody. I waited for my time and when I saw the signal, I knew that it was my time.

Despite playing several roles, do you still have dream roles?

With my 22 years of been in the industry, I think I have played and interpreted so may roles, I can’t say there is anything left other than me having a spotlight to act in Hollywood.

Do you think some people still undermine your capability?

I believe a lot of people appreciate my creativity and skill. I also think it is normal to have critics who do not appreciate my work. However, that only drives me to give my best. I don’t want everyone to praise me. If everybody is applauding one, it means they are not telling one the truth. I want reviews that would challenge me to do better than my last project.

Despite your busy schedules, how do make out time for family?

The first thing is that when God gives you your own wife that has understanding it is easy for you. She calms the children down when they miss me. She makes it easy for me and she understands. It’s not something easy to leave your family for two to three months. On days that I am not working on any movie project, I chill with my family and catch up.

In your opinion which do you believe is more important: Talent or training?

While talent is vital, it is training and effort that distinguish a great actor from the many others who attempt but fail in this field. Training, practice, and hard effort make you better no matter how talented you are.

There is no such thing as a one- hit-wonder. If you look at any well-known actor’s career, you’ll see that they spend so much time in lesser roles before landing their big break. It was thanks to their hard work and perseverance, not luck, that they became stars.

Do you think not having a university education robbed you of some opportunities?

Honestly, I don’t think not having a university degree robbed me of anything. I think the most important result of education is communication and I can communicate well. However, I am not justifying not having a university degree. That is why I want to get one as soon as possible. If I don’t tell people that I did not go to a tertiary institution, they would not know.

But I don’t like to tell lies. I will not claim what I don’t have because I want to package myself as a popular actor. When graduates or intellectuals praise me, I marvel because of my level of education. Secretly, I also wish that I was as educated as they are. Thankfully, I attended a film school that refined and sharpened my skills.

I attended lectures like any regular student and I also own a film school called Icon School of Performing Arts. I must stress that it is important for an aspiring actor to attend a film school or academy. My school has churned out about 30 graduates. I taught them what I had learnt over the years.

You were a boxer before you became an actor. Why did you leave that profession?

Yes, I was a skilled boxer before I joined the movie industry. I started boxing through someone who was like an elder brother to me. He liked me a lot and I often went to the gymnasium with him. At that time, all I wanted was to be a professional boxer. I was a ring fighter though, not a street fighter.

Unfortunately, I discovered that some people were engaged in internal politics and that spurred my decision to be an actor. When I started my acting career, I was still fighting but I stopped after a particularly embarrassing incident with a fan.

My godfather advised me to stop and concentrate on acting. I had never lost a fight during my fighting days. I would have been a professional boxer if not that I was not earning enough money.

What word of advice do you have for newbies who look up to you?

My advice for them always is that they should be humble, prayerful and that they need a lot of patience. You don’t just wake up and be big. If you are a magician, if the magic takes you there, you will still come down. You need to follow due process and have a lot of patient and imbibe the habit of rejoicing with those winning.