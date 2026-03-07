Itele: Being A Good Filmmaker Is Not A Function Of How Educated You Are

Nollywood actor cum producer, Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as ‘Itele,’ is one talent who has evolved over time with his acting prowess. Producer extraordinaire, Itele, has featured and produced countless movies for both streaming platforms and cinemas. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about his growing career, how streaming platforms are saving the industry and other issues.

You were a boxer before you became an actor. Why did you leave that profession?

Yes, I was a skilled boxer before I joined the movie industry. I started boxing through someone who was like an elder brother to me. He liked me a lot and I often went to the gymnasium with him. At that time, all I wanted was to be a professional boxer. I was a ring fighter though, not a street fighter.

Unfortunately, I discovered that some people were engaged in internal politics and that spurred my decision to be an actor. When I started my acting career, I was still fighting but I stopped after a particularly embarrassing incident with a fan. My godfather advised me to stop and concentrate on acting.

I never lost a fight during my fighting days. I would have been a professional boxer if not that I was not earning enough money.

A lot of filmmakers cast you for gangster roles, don’t you feel stereotyped at some point?

I am a versatile actor and I’ve done a lot of stories. Sometimes you see me cry; why you are seeing me in action parts is that we Yorubas, the cinema structure is just accepting us now and that is what we have been praying for.

The action role is part of it. If you see me in another movie, you will see me play another role. The one we are taking to the cinema now is action and that is why you are seeing me in that light. I am not stereotyped because I can fit into any roles.

You are a filmmaker of many parts, which do you find more fulfilling?

That will definitely be acting because that is what I enjoy doing most and I do it effortlessly. If I was given opportunity to make two choices, I would have chosen acting and scriptwriting. Been an actor for me is inborn and at every given opportunity, I give my 100 percent best for good productions and accolades.

Some of your colleagues have praised your directing skills. What do you do differently?

Being a good filmmaker is not a function of how educated one is. Movies are about mirroring life. If one did not attend a tertiary institution but one is knowledgeable about life, one would make a fine movie producer and director. I have passed through the school of life, so I know what I am doing.

Secondly, I am surrounded by learned people and that has fine-tuned my skills. I was trained by Don Richard and he is good at what he does. I train myself by attending courses online too. I am also naturally gifted, and directing comes easily for me.

Do you think some people still undermine your capabilities?

I believe a lot of people appreciate my creativity and skills. I also think it is normal to have critics who do not appreciate my work. However, that only drives me to give my best. I don’t want everyone to praise me. If everybody is applauding one, it means they are not telling one the truth. I want reviews that would challenge me to do better than my last project.

Despite your busy schedules, how do make out time for family?

The first thing is that when God gives you your own wife that has understanding it is easy for you. She calms the children down when they miss me. She makes it easy for me and she understands. It’s not something easy to leave your family for two to three months. Days that I am not working on any movie project, I chill with my family and catch up.

In your opinion which do you believe is more important: Talent or training?

While talent is vital, it is training and effort that distinguish a great actor from the many others who attempt but fail in this field. Training, practice, and hard effort make you better no matter how talented you are. There is no such thing as a one hit wonder. If you look at any well-known actor’s career, you’ll see that they spend so much time in lesser roles before landing their big break. It was thanks to their hard work and perseverance, not luck, that they became stars.

Streaming platforms are beginning to invest in the creative industry; don’t you think this is the right time for the Yoruba filmmakers to key into it also?

Yes, it is the right time for us to tap into that. It’s a dream come true for all of us because we have been looking for a source to sell our movies not only in the cinemas and YouTube. If you can remember that for 7-10 years there was no Netflix, we only took our movies to national theatres and post on YouTube.

Now that they are coming, I believe that everyone is happy because that is what we need to showcase our talents and to sell out movies outside the country and for some people that are not Nigerians to see it. To get global views. It’s a good one for us and I believe that we all appreciate it.