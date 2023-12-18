itel Rebrands, Launches P55 Series, Fast Charge Smartphones

itel, manufacturer of Smartphones, yesterday, rebranded and Launched the itel company’s identity with a new logo that reflects its true status of a reliable and affordable smart life brand that is positioned to serve over 300 million families in the global emerging markets, including Nigeria. Speaking to newsmen at the event held at Lekki, Lagos state, the itel Nigeria’s Manager, Mr. Harlan Tang and the itel West Africa Sales Director, Mr. Veeki Chen, said the new brand identity, which begins a new era for the smartphone company, replaces the existing logo whose current visual image is aging, having been used for more than 10 years.

The duo said the new logo would enhance the brand’s perception in line with the current changes in public and industrial design trends, pointing out that the itel Company in partnership with Airtel has brought new chains to the market that will make everybody enjoy a better life which is Itel slogan. They noted that the event is a celebration of innovation, resilience and Itel commitment to reshaping the smart life service in emerging markets, saying that after 16 remarkable years, itel stands with a renewed spirit, and their evolution encompasses a comprehensive “Smart Life” brand.