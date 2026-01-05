Itel Partners Pantone To Launch 2026 Colour Of Year Collection In Nigeria

itel, the global tech empowerment brand, has partnered Pantone, the world’s leading authority on colour standards, to introduce a limited-edition collection inspired by PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer, the official Color of the Year for 2026, signalling a bold fusion of global design trends and everyday technology for Nigerian consumers.

Cloud Dancer, an airy and luminous white shade celebrated for its freshness and vitality, has already gained strong traction across global fashion and design spaces.

With this collaboration, the colour now makes a local debut through itel’s lineup of lifestyle tech accessories: the itel Buds 5 earbuds, MagSnap 10C power bank and Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper. Each product is infused with the clean, minimalist aesthetic of Cloud Dancer while delivering practical performance.

The itel Buds 5 earbuds offer up to 32dB active noise cancellation, rich bass quality and as much as 32 hours of playtime, positioning them as a premium audio companion for users on the move.

The MagSnap 10C power bank features magnetic snapon charging for convenience and ease, paired with a sleek, modern finish. The Classic 2 Pro Hair Clipper completes the collection, bringing precision and simplicity to daily grooming routines.