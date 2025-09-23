Itel Launches Durable Curved Display Smartphone SUPER 26 Ultra

...A Breakthrough Of Unbeatable Performance and accessible AI for the Masses

itel, a global Tech Empowerment brand ranked No.1 Smartphone Brand, has launched its new model SUPER 26 Ultra, designed for style, strength, and intelligence. It delivers a premium 144Hz curved AMOLED display, high-quality durability, and smart AI interaction, all at a price point that makes these strong features accessible to millions.

A Tech Empowerment Brand, itel Always Considers Consumers First

By leveraging an integrated global supply chain and lean operations running for over 15 years, itel continues to deliver smart life products with exceptional value, lowering smart technology barriers for consumers in emerging markets.

The launch of SUPER 26 Ultra marks a milestone in itel’s brand upgrade this year, bringing AI experience into the hands of the masses and ensuring that T3-5 Tiers of users can access an intelligent mobile experience with the same ease and enjoyment as those in developed markets.

Meet itel SUPER 26 Ultra; Durable Curved Display with Unbeatable Performance

One of the biggest highlights of the SUPER 26 Ultra is its stunning 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. The screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate, a crisp 1.5K resolution, and an impressive 4500 nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays available in its category.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring durability, while buyers also get peace of mind with a 100-day free screen breakage warranty.

Beyond the display, the phone is built to withstand daily challenges. With its ultra-slim 6.8mm body, IP65 dust and water resistance, and a powerful 6000mAh battery that maintains 80 per cent health even after four years of use, the SUPER 26 Ultra is both elegant and long-lasting.

itel has also stepped up its game in mobile photography. The SUPER 26 Ultra comes with dual video recording, AI RAW image processing, and the ability to shoot ultra-stable videos in 2K at 30 frames per second. Selfie lovers will enjoy the 32-megapixel clear front camera, while the rear setup is led by a sharp 50-megapixel snapshot camera, making it perfect for content creators and everyday photography.

Another highlighting point that truly elevates itel SUPER 26 Ultra is its smart AI integration. Intelligent tools enhance creativity and productivity, from its powerful image editor automatically organising photo galleries and beautifying portraits to generating cinematic vlogs in seconds.

More than that, its AI Camera Eraser feature can help users remove unwanted objects instantly, while Circle to Search allows users to highlight anything on-screen for immediate answers. With itel AI assistant Sola, you gain a smart daily companion to streamline your entertainment.

Performance is guaranteed with the T7300 6nm processor. The itel SUPER 26 Ultra achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 510,000, higher than its competitors within its price range.

This exceptional processing power ensures reliable and consistent performance, supporting 6 years of stable operation and offering users a fully enhanced multimedia entertainment.

The phone also comes with memory options that go up to 256GB with 16GB RAM expansion. Entertainment is also well taken care of with DTS sound effects, NFC touch transfer, and Ultra Link free call, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience whether for gaming, streaming, or multitasking.

To celebrate the launch, itel has announced special offers for customers. Buyers of the 256GB plus 8GB variant using EasyBuy can pay in three instalments at zero per cent interest.

Every purchase also comes with a hundred-day broken screen insurance, six months of MovieBox VIP, one month of free premium subscription, and a chance to get one of five thousand limited DIY phone case displays. For those looking to upgrade later, the SUPER 26 Ultra also comes with a sixty per cent resale value guarantee when swapped within 180 days. These offers run from September 9 to November 30.

As a bonus, 3,000 lucky buyers will receive a ₦2,500 discount voucher for four Bolt rides, making transportation more affordable and convenient. These offers are valid between September 9 and November 30, 2025.

With its blend of sleek design, exceptional rugged build quality, stable performance, and practical AI, itel SUPER 26 Ultra truly refine the value in a budget-friendly smartphone, poised to become the new benchmark for what consumers can expect from an accessible smartphone, effectively bringing a smooth experience to the masses.

Availability

The itel SUPER 26 Ultra is available at itel Home Stores and authorised retailers nationwide for 229,900 Naira (256+6GB) and 256,000 Naira (256+8GB). You can also order on our Jumia store using the link: https://tinyurl.com/4pdxn5cu or itel Home website using the link: https://tinyurl.com/2m8ekwju

About itel

Established over 15 years, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for the masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to consumers in emerging markets.

In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

For more information, please visit: https://ng.itelhome.shop/products/itel-super-26-ultra?variant=41959066337367