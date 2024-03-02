ITB Berlin/IPK International Insight: Asia Led in Big Global Increase Outbound Travel Record in 2023

The return of outbound travel in Asia has led the pack in 2023 as outbound travel registered double-digit growth year-on- year, marking another big step in returning to the travel volume of 2019. Compared with 2022, this was a 33 per cent increase, only 12 per cent short of the base year level before the pandemic. The full insight of this latest global report by IPK’s Destination Performance Index (DPI) would be released during ITB Berlin Convention 2024 forum at ITB Berlin, an international conference and exhibition platform for travel and tourism trade to be held in Berlin between March 5 and 7, 2024, with over 164 countries in attendance. Positive signs are above all the gradual return of outbound travellers in Asia and the upward trend in vacation travel. Despite rising travel costs, interest in outbound travel this year remains high – what is noticeable is that travel satisfaction is becoming an increasingly important factor.

Double-digit growth in outbound travel in 2023

According to the IPK’s World Travel Monitor, the return of outbound travel in Asia with a year-on-year increase of more than 140 per cent was the growth driver in 2023. Although still at 37 per cent below 2019 levels, this marked a significant upward trend. Compared with 2022, outbound travel in Europe increased by 18 per cent, in North America IATA, the aviation industry body, said passenger load factors were at 84.2% in the third quarter, just shy of levels in the same quarter of 2019 (84.5%). Except for the Asia-Pacific region, IATA said, the world returned to pre-COVID traffic levels in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to get there in 2024. The return of traffic has also meant a return to profitability for the airlines. For 2023, IATA expects an industry-wide net profit of $23.3 billion after three years of losses. Airlines were generous with profit-sharing. Singapore Airlines, which posted its highest profits in history, handed out roughly eight months of pay as profit-share and bonus to the staff. Emirates gave away six months’ pay.

Airlines Continue to Invest On the back of record profits, airlines rushed to place orders with Airbus and Boeing. We don’t have a final count yet, but there are more than 2,900 aircraft orders with them after several deals in December. The order book is largely tilted towards narrow body aircraft, the primary work- horse for airlines with large domestic and regional networks. At the Paris Air Show, by 31 per cent, and in Latin America by 27 per cent. In 2023, the outbound travel volume was largest in the US, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. Together, these three largest source markets made up one-third of the global outbound travel volume last year.

Spain most popular destinations in 2023

At almost 10 per cent, Spain is globally the most-visited destination again, followed by the USA. IPK’s Destination Performance Index (DPI) found Dubai to be the highest-rated destination in 2023. In compiling the DPI, the World Travel Monitor took into account all global outbound holiday trips with regard to travel satisfaction, whether travellers would recommend a destination to others, and their desire to return. Among the five highest-rated destinations behind Dubai were the Maldives, last year’s winner, South Africa and Abu Dhabi. Austria and Switzerland were the highest-rated destinations in Europe.

Sun and beach destinations top the list

Compared with 2022, vacationing as the reason for making a trip improved its market share yet again. In 2023, three-quarters of global outbound trips were vacations. Within this segment, sun and beach vacations and city breaks dominated, each occupying around one-third of the market. Third- placed were round trips. What is striking is that the market shares of these three went in different directions during the last three years, but are now at similar levels to 2019. This suggests the pandemic has not substantially changed people’s choice of vacation. In 2023, the main factors for an outbound holiday trip were relaxation, sightseeing, good food and shopping.

Air travel takes the lead

In 2023, over 60 per cent of outbound travel was by air – making air travel the most popular form of transport for international travel. However, it is worth noting that when asked how travellers moved around at their destination, the majority stated “public transport“. One-fifth said they used a rental car.

Significant rise in travel expenses in 2023

Due to the increased cost of travelling, especially by air, travel expenses rose above average in 2023, while the median number of overnights remained stable at around nine. When asked about the best and worst aspects of a trip, travellers mostly answered “value for money“, from both a positive and negative angle. Other factors important for travellers are accommodation, catering, and the local natural surroundings.