ITB Berlin Convention 2025 to target changing tourism industry

Share

Ahead of the ITB Berlin Convention 2025, organisers of the annual conference, which is a key component of ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition held yearly by Messe Berlin, will be focusing on the changing tourism industry.

Schedule to hold between March 4 and 6, 2025, the focus at ITB Berlin 2025 is on the changing tourism industry. Taking as its slogan; The Power of Transition lives here, ITB Berlin Convention will devote itself to the transformative challenges and opportunities of the global travel and tourism industry. The ITB Transition Labs and Corporate Culture Clash Track are new features of the programme.

In addition, for the first time the events on all four convention stages will be live streamed to enable members of the global travel community to access the sessions with more than 400 international speakers from anywhere in the world.

ITB Berlin Convention will once again be the global hotspot for networking and exchanging knowledge. The travel industry’s leading think tank will host a total of 17 theme tracks on four stages that will examine current issues concerning sustainability, technology, corporate culture and many other topics. The content is curated by a board of leading industry experts, ensuring that the tracks offer practical, up-to-date and innovative insights and include high-profile speakers.

ITB Berlin’s live streamed events on all four stages will provide the global travel community with added value. As well as being livestreamed, the sessions will be available afterwards on the YouTube channel of ITB Berlin.

“The ITB Berlin Convention 2025 places the spotlight on the ongoing change in the tourism industry. Under its new slogan, it emphasises the dynamic process currently shaping the industry and underlines the need to constantly adapt to changing conditions. In doing so it cements its position as a platform for dialogue and further development amid continuing change“, said Deborah Rothe, Director of ITB Berlin.

ITB Transition Labs

Featuring 20 exclusive insights in the space of 90 minutes, this new event format offers marketing professionals in the destination and hospitality sector an in-depth look at data-driven recommendations for action.

The labs are specifically designed to provide decision-makers with practical tools for confidently mastering future challenges. The sessions can be booked in the ITB Berlin ticket shop.

Corporate Culture Clash Track

The new Corporate Culture Clash Track on the Green Stage looks at the challenges and opportunities of a changing corporate culture. The focus is on topics such as diversity, new work, new technologies and the expectations of Gen Z.

ITB Travel and Tourism Radar: First-hand insights

The industry report, based on findings from a survey conducted three times a year, provides in-depth insights into key topics such as business outlook, sustainability, digitalization, and AI. The results of the final survey, scheduled for January 2025, will be compiled into a comprehensive report and presented during the ITB Berlin Convention.

Share

Please follow and like us: