The digital ITB Navigator is now live, making it easier for participants to prepare for the trade show. Members of selected associations benefit from ticket discounts, and ITB Berlin is offering public transport discounts.

Ahead of this year’s ITB Berlin 2026, the organsiers of the world second travel and tourism trade show for the year, has set a new benchmark with the introduction ITB Navigator, a digital platform that creates access for matchmaking, appointments, programme searches and obtaining of information.

The new platform can be accessed by trade visitors, buyers, exhibitors and media representatives freely optimum preparations for ITB Berlin that is scheduled to hold between March 3 and 5, 2026, at Messe Damm, Berlin, its traditional home in the capital city of Germany.

The new digital platform also allows users to create a personal profile in the ITB Navigator and use numerous functions, including the new Networking feature.

The ITB Navigator’s Networking function provides a complete overview of all registered ITB participants who have activated direct contact for their personal profile.

While the new matchmaking function makes negotiating business more efficient: based on the information in a fully completed profile, users receive automated, personalised recommendations.

This maximises the relevance of contacts, saves time, furthers professional exchanges and helps identify potential business partners.

Furthermore, an integrated relevance indicator shows how well a recommended contact matches one’s own profile.

A percentage match is also displayed. In addition to automated recommendations, using the networking function with participant lists facilitates targeted, manual searches for suitable business partners.

With the help of precise filters, users can narrow down potential contacts and set up appointments. This function is aimed at trade visitors wishing to direct- ly do business, look for press contacts or strategically establish leads.

Other services such as the exhibitor portfolio and exhibitor news, the convention and event programme, the appointment calendar, the interactive map of the grounds, and general trade show details help users gather information and prepare efficiently for the show.

During ITB Berlin, users can also make use of geo-based functions: they can dis- play their own location on the interactive map of the grounds, and the platform also provides information on sessions or events in the immediate vicinity.

Together with the ITB Navigator, from late January onwards the new ITB Berlin app will be available free of charge from Google Play and the Apple Store. Users can log in to the app with the email address they provided for their ticket purchase.

They can then access their personal appointment calendar, the contacts stored in the ITB Navigator and a digital version of their ITB Berlin and BVG ticket.

The app also features an exhibitor and product directory, an interactive map of the grounds and the event and convention programme. Bookmarking and memo functions make organising one’s schedule easy. All content is available in both German and English.

For exhibitors and their teams, the new Lead Scanning add-on in the ITB Berlin app makes establishing leads much more efficient.

Any team member assigned to an exhibitor profile can scan visitor badges using the app and simultaneously gather contact information. The leads thus obtained are available in consolidated form and can be exported as a file.

ITB Berlin 2026 will be an historic one as its marks the 60th edition of the annual travel and tourism trade B2B and exhibition gathering, which was first held in 1966.

It has since been the leading trade show for the global travel industry. With Angola as the Partner Country this, the motto for its 60th celebration, is; “Discover the stories behind 60 years of legacy.” At the same time, the ITB Berlin Convention will take place under the theme;

“Leading Tourism into Balance,” bringing together 400 top speakers from business, science and politics on four stages and across 17 thematic tracks to explore the key challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry.

At the 2025 edition, 5,800 exhibitors from more than 170 countries and territories displayed their products and services to almost 100,000 visitors. With ITB 360°, the 365-day global innovation hub that is ITB Berlin now offers the worldwide tour- ism community year-round insights in the shape of specialist articles, podcasts and other innovative formats.